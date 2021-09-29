Whether you love outdoor adventures like dispersed camping, you’re living in an area that’s prone to power outages, or both, a solar generator will prove to be a very valuable tool. They don’t usually come cheap, but Amazon is offering discounts on solar generators today, so you might want to take advantage of this opportunity to get one for a lower price than usual.

A solar generator is an essential item from DT’s brother site The Manual’s checklist for going off the grid, but it’s also important for your peace of mind as it will be of immense help for the situations when you’ll need one. Here’s your chance to buy one with a discount, as Amazon is selling the FlashFish 300W Solar Generator at $70 off, lowering its price to $153 from its original price of $223; the Progeny 300W Portable Power Station at $24 off with an additional $40 off upon checkout, bringing its price down to $206 from its original price of $270; and the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 at $100 off with an additional $50 off upon checkout, reducing its price to $450 from its original price of $600.

FlashFish 300W Solar Generator — $153, was $224

The FlashFish 300W Solar Generator offers 300W of continuous power and a battery capacity of 60,000 mAh, with 110V AC outlets, 12V DC ports, and USB ports so that you can recharge different kinds of devices. The battery pack may be recharged using a solar panel, by plugging into a wall outlet, or by plugging into your car’s 12V socket. The generator also comes with an easy-to-carry handle, which makes it convenient to bring along for outdoor activities or to move around during blackouts.

For an affordable generator that will provide your home with a reliable source of backup power, you can’t go wrong with the FlashFish 300W Solar Generator. It’s available on Amazon for just $153, after a $70 discount to its original price of $223. It’s unclear how long the offer will last, so if you think that you need the FlashFish 300W Solar Generator, you shouldn’t hold yourself back from clicking that Buy Now button.

Progeny 300W Portable Power Station — $206, was $270

For an even larger capacity, you can go with the Progeny 300W Portable Power Station, which stores 80,818 mAh — that’s enough to charge a smartphone with a 3,000 mAh battery at least 25 times. The generator offers a 110V AC outlet, a car port, USB ports, and a 5W wireless charger in case you forgot to bring your smartphone’s charging cable. It can also be recharged via solar panel, car port, and wall outlet, and it comes with a battery management system that improves battery utilization and provides overload protection, among other benefits.

You’ll never when you’ll wish you had that extra capacity, so it’s worth it to go with the Progeny 300W Portable Power Station. It’s not much more expensive than the FlashFish 300W Solar Generator though, as Amazon is offering a $24 discount and an additional $40 off upon checkout, bringing the Progeny 300W Portable Power Station’s price down to just $206 from its original price of $270. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so you might want to click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 — $450, was $600

The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 is built with a capacity of 518 Wh, which is enough to charge your smartphone 53 times. It can even power a beverage cooler for nine hours, a fan for 30 hours, and a light for 38 hours, so it’s going to be a welcome addition to any camping trip. The generator also offers an AC outlet, DC ports, USB ports, and a car port, while a battery management system improves the battery life cycle. It can also be recharged through a solar panel, AC wall outlet, or car port.

For a steady source of power when you need it, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 is a solid option. The much more affordable and portable little brother to the Jackery Explorer 1000, it’s available on Amazon at $100 off, with an additional $50 discount upon checkout, for a total price cut of $150 from its original price of $600 to bring it down to $450. Stocks may not last long though, so if you want to buy the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 for cheaper than usual, click that Buy Now button immediately.

