Forza Horizon 5 Black Friday Deal: Cheapest Price Today

We definitely didn’t expect Forza Horizon 5 to get a significant discount this soon, but while it’s here, you might as well take advantage of it. Right now, you can pick up a copy of Forza Horizon 5 for Xbox Series X and Xbox One for just $51, a $9 reduction on the standard price of $60. That’s a 15% discount! You definitely shouldn’t miss out on this fantastic Forza Horizon 5 Black Friday deal.

In our Forza Horizon 5 review, we praised the game for “doubling down on the series’ winning formula” by giving players a fantastic, polished racing game with technological innovation. The driving controls were a huge point of praise, with some of the most nuanced and tight driving gameplay of any title out there right now. There’s also a massive array of cars to choose from, with over 500 vehicles to collect throughout the story.

We also heaped praise on Forza Horizon 5’s incredible visuals, calling it “as much a tech showcase as it is a racing game.” The cars, environments, and effects look incredibly realistic, with immersive details and next-level graphics across the Mexican landscapes where races are set. There’s also tons of content to explore, with plenty of story missions, collectibles, races, maps, and unlockable skills. You’ll get months of entertainment out of this title.

Forza Horizon 5 is an essential title if you have any interest in racing games, and this deal makes it an absolute must-get. Right now, you can get a copy of Forza Horizon 5 for Xbox Series X and Xbox One on Amazon for just $51, a $9 discount on the original price of $60. You don’t want to miss out on this amazing Forza Horizon 5 Black Friday deal since everyone’s going to want to get a copy of this game.

