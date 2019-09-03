Fossil has been making stylish watches for decades, and established itself as one of the pioneers watch brands to release a smartwatch back in 2004. Now the fashion brand offers a wide array of smartwatches to suit various lifestyles and budgets. Recently, we wrote about the Fossil Gen 4 Sport for women getting an almost $100 price cut. For those not into the sporty look, here we’re highlighting a couple more of Fossil’s best smartwatches for men and women with stainless steel bands that are currently discounted by up to 35% at Amazon.

Fossil Women’s Gen 4 Venture Stainless Steel Smartwatch</h2> <h2> – 35% Off

For ladies who want a limitless set of functions like activity tracking, app alerts, heart rate monitoring, and more right on their wrists, the Fossil Women’s Gen 4 Venture Smartwatch is an excellent choice. It is powered with Wear OS by Google, so it will work with both iPhone and Android devices. You can have it running on your wrist for the whole day, or even up to two days depending on your usage.

The Gen 4 Venture has a sleek, classic design but modern technology. All the features can be managed on its 40mm touchscreen panel, which you can customize with hundreds of dial faces available. It also has interchangeable straps that you can swap out in seconds to pair with your personal style.

You can grab one at Amazon today for only $179 instead of $275, saving as much as $96.

Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist Stainless Steel Smartwatch – 28% Off

For those guys who want to keep their tech close to hand without ruining the look of their formal attire, the Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist Smartwatch has got you covered. It has a stainless steel bezel and straps that give you an elegant finish, perfect for any occasion. You can sync it with your smartphone to receive all your notifications, control music, and even manage your calendar.

With its built-in GPS and Google Fit app, you can track your distance as well as other activities accurately for the whole day. No need to worry if you run out of juice. This smartwatch supports rapid charging so you can get back in action in less than an hour.

While it normally sells at $275, Amazon dropped $76 off its price making it now available for only $199. Order yours today and take advantage of this sale.

