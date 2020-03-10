Amazons reels in discounts up to $176 on Fossil smartwatches

The Apple Watch is more often than not the first thing that pops into your head when you think about smartwatches. It is arguably one of the best there is, especially for iOS users. Getting more functionality on a watch doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Fossil’s lineup may not have all the bells and whistles but it manages to squeeze in smart capabilities and activity tracking in a stylish package. Today, men can look dapper while wearing the Gen 4 Explorist or the Sport and enjoy savings up to $176 from Amazon.

Fossil Gen 4 Explorist — $129 ($146 Off)

Men, like women, can use functional accessories to support their on-the-go lifestyle. Fossil’s Explorist nails everyday wearability with a classic mechanical design and an understated masculine aesthetic. Whether it’s a formal or casual affair, you would be proud to show off its premium build and quality. It’s even water-resistant to 3ATM so you wouldn’t have to take it off when washing hands or taking a shower. The 45-millimeter won’t be too bulky on the wrist while the 22-millimeter strap it is attached to can be exchanged with any other band from Fossil. You can switch up its look all the more with the option to personalize its dial with your favorite photos from Facebook or Instagram.

The Explorist can be in sync with a Bluetooth-enabled iOS or Android device. But, since this smartwatch is powered by Google’s Wear OS, some features can only be experienced by Android users such as the ability to initiate voice commands, answer calls and text messages as well as enjoy greater battery life. iOS users, on the other hand, would not be missing out completely as they would also get real-time notifications, app alerts, playback controls, as well as set custom goals and alarms. And navigation is a breeze with touchscreen functionality.

Fitness nuts will be thrilled that the Explorist is one double-duty wearable with a built-in fitness tracker, GPS, and heart rate monitor. It is capable of churning the basic metrics along with coaching through the Google Fit app. It also comes equipped with a multi-day battery life that is complemented with the ability to reach 80% in under an hour.

NFC is also in place which means you’re just as able to speed through checkout anywhere mobile payments with Google Pay are accepted. So if the Fossil Explorist ticked all the right boxes on your list, now is your chance to snag it for $146 less as Amazon drops its $275 retail price to a more feasible $129.

Fossil Sport — $99 ($176 Off)

Those gearing up for the gym can get the most bang for their buck on a fitness-centric watch like Fossil’s Sport. It is 40% lighter than any other model with an aluminum case and the 22-millimeter silicone band won’t bite through your skin, even in the course of a sweaty workout, as noted in our review. You might even forget you have it on until you have to check your stats. While its touchscreen’s brightness is limited under direct sunlight, it remains to be an optimal choice for everyday use. Its 1.2-inch digital OLED display is housed in a slightly smaller 43-millimeter case and boasts a pixel resolution of 390 x 390 which makes for a colorful screen. What’s more, you wouldn’t have to buy a completely new watch to match it with other outfits, its straps are also interchangeable as is its watch face.

While the Sport is fairly more affordable than the Explorist, Fossil didn’t skimp on features. It still packs an untethered GPS, heart rate monitor, and steps up with a swim-proof design to 5ATM. You are instantly equipped to track distance, fine-tune workouts according to your beats per minute, and keep tabs on steps and calories burnt. Fossil may not have its own fitness app but Google Fit set you up with health coaching and goal-setting in the form of Move minutes and Heart Points. You may also opt to download third-party apps if you want more in-depth activity tracking.

The Fossil Sport is geared with Qualcomm’s latest wearable chipset, the Snapdragon Wear 3100 and runs with Google’s redesigned Wear OS. Its interface is now more user-friendly as you’ll only have to swipe and tap instead of having to memorize a ton of gestures. To make navigation all the more fluid, you can turn its rotating crown and utilize the two buttons on its side to trigger custom shortcuts. With 512GB of RAM, apps fire up quickly while 4GB of internal storage allows you to save music and pair it with Bluetooth headphones or earbuds to make the most of a hands-free experience.

Once the Fossil Sport is synced to a Bluetooth-compatible mobile device, smart notifications for calls, texts, and other app alerts are instantly enabled. And with NFC, you’ll be able to maximize Google Pay for contactless payments. Power users won’t be disappointed with a 350mAh battery that can last a full day on a single charge and even stretch it up to two days in low power mode. Gain a virtual fitness buddy while Amazon has Fossil’s Sport available for more than half off. Order it for only $99 instead of the usual $275 today.

Looking for more smartwatch deals? Check out our curated deals page for fitness trackers, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations