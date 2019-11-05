These chic Fossil women’s smartwatches are discounted on Amazon by up to $96

[dt-video-embed id="692308"]

Smartwatches are no longer the bulky and rarely fashionable devices they once were. They have now evolved to look more stylish and are sometimes even hard to distinguish from traditional timepieces. And with fashion-forward brands joining the market, the options for chic smartwatches just seem to grow.

Right now, Amazon is holding a sale on a variety of Fossil women’s smartwatches. We spotted awesome deals for the Fossil Sport and Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR models which cut their prices by up to $96. Whether you’re looking for a nice gift for the holidays or want to up your style game, jump on these spectacular Fossil smartwatch deals.

Fossil Women’s Sport – $194 ($81 Off)

Sporty and fitness-loving gals looking for an uncomplicated yet polished smart wearable to wrap around their wrist will find love with the Fossil Sport. This model is the lightest smartwatch Fossil has ever crafted, all thanks to nylon and aluminum casing and silicone band. Wearing it during your workout ensures comfort and does not irritate the skin even when you sweat or during intense movements. Its neat design profile is versatile enough to pair with casual and gym outfits, and despite its “Sport” moniker, it looks much sleeker than most of the competition.

This Fossil smartwatch’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 and redesigned Wear OS assure significant performance improvements over the previous model. Scrolling through the menu and sorting notifications feel much smoother. The interface has also been streamlined so there’s no need for you to memorize a ton of gestures. Pairing it with your smartphone will enable notifications, app alerts, music playback control, and so much more.

Fossil doesn’t have its own fitness app, but the integration of Google Fit makes it extremely convenient for you to enjoy various fitness metrics. Since it has built-in GPS, you’ll be able to track the distance of your runs even if you leave your phone behind. The watch also covers all-day tracking for steps, calories burned, and heart rate. For more in-depth tracking, we recommend downloading third-party fitness apps.

The Fossil Women’s Sport comes in different lovely colors and almost all are discounted on Amazon right now. The best price we’ve seen is for the silver/green variant which is now available for $81 less. Order one today for only $194 instead of $275.

Fossil Women’s Gen 4 Venture HR – $179 ($96 Off)

If you want something more elegant looking, check out the Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR. This model comes in multiple style options, ranging from classic leather straps to sophisticated stainless-steel bands with glitz accents. The dial can be customized to match your mood or outfit and can be personalized further with Facebook or Instagram photos.

The Fossil Women’s Gen 4 Venture HR is powered by Google’s Wear OS. It pairs with both iPhones and Android phones, enabling app alerts, music playback control, and smart notifications. You can even pay with your watch for times when mobile payments are accepted, all thanks to Google Pay.

While not a full-fledged fitness wearable, this Fossil smartwatch has a bunch of health features up its sleeves. It has a heart rate tracker that measures heart rate automatically during a workout, as well as untethered GPS for recording your run’s distance without having to pair it with your phone. You can even wear it in the pool as it’s waterproof for up to 30 meters. More health coaching, activity goals, and fitness metrics are available through the Google Fit app.

With the Fossil Women’s Gen 4 Venture, you are getting a solid mix of style and substance. Most strap variants are on sale at the moment, but the lowest price is for the black stainless steel with glitz and brown leather models. Score this Fossil smartwatch today for only $179 instead of $275.

