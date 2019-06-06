Share

A watch is a timeless and foolproof Father’s Day gift. Tech-centric dads in 2019, though, are more likely to be sporting smartwatches, or the less elaborate (“newfangled” perhaps, in dadspeak) hybrid smartwatches. Fossil is an innovator in the smartwatch game, but the company is also an established, father-friendly brand. While Amazon recently dropped the price to just $199, Fossil is offering a better deal with these special promo codes. Fossil’s Sport, Venture HR, Explorist HR, and Hybrid smartwatches are just $149 with promo codes: COOLDAD25 or GOODBUY. With Father’s Day less than two weeks away, your time is running out, so make sure you score these deals now.

Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist HR

Fossil has been making quality watches for 35 years, and was among the first brands to release a smartwatch, way back in 2004. These days, Fossil offers a full line of smartwatches for all types and budgets, but this Father’s Day deal focuses on the Fossil Sport, Fossil Venture HR, and the Fossil Explorist HR, all priced down to $149 from $275.

Rated our favorite Wear OS-powered smartwatch, the Fossil Sport is a great choice for fitness-focused fathers. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 processor, the Sport smartwatch offers built-in GPS, custom fitness and activity tracking and goal-setting, heart rate monitoring, and more, all in a sleek, silicon-banded design. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyrometer, and altimeter, and Google Fit connectivity enables stat tracking across a variety of workouts, including up to 50 meters underwater.

Fossil smartwatches’ seemingly endless array of features include touchscreen capability, smartphone notifications, app alerts, NFC payments through Google Pay, customizable dial faces, and more. Those looking for a more traditional style may opt for the Fossil Explorist HR, a model with largely the same features as the Sport in a design some dads may prefer, including optional stainless steel straps. For an even more understated look, the Venture HR is the slimmest and most compact touchscreen smartwatch offered by Fossil, wears well on any wrist.

Fossil Hybrid Smartwatches

As with phones, there will likely come a time soon when “watch” and “smartwatch” mean the same thing. Until then, hybrid smartwatches are an ideal option for those fathers and other classicists who aren’t yet ready to go full smart. Fossil offers an array of hybrid smartwatches, with leather, stainless steel, or silicon available as band options. Powered by the Fossil App, these hybrid smartwatches offer activity tracking, notifications and alerts, and customizable buttons, all while maintaining the look of a traditional analog watch. Best of all, you never need to worry about charging, as these hybrid smartwatches are always on and always connected, with a 6-month battery life. All in all, a Fossil hybrid smartwatch makes a sophisticated, smart choice for fathers of all styles.

Normally ranging in price from $115 to $175, you can grab a hybrid smartwatch for as low as $86.

