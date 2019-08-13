Share

Fossil has been producing quality watches for over 30 years and was among the earliest brands to deliver a smartwatch since 2004. Today, Fossil continues to offer a full line of smartwatches for all types and budgets, that complements and fits every lifestyle. We’ve gathered here a few Fossil smartwatches that are currently discounted by up to 35% at Amazon for you to check out.

If you’re hunting for other wearables that aren’t from the Fossil series, we also collected some of the best smartwatch deals in the market. With discounts on the Apple Watches, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and other noteworthy fitness tracker deals, there are plenty of offers to discover.

FOSSIL MEN’S GEN 4 EXPLORIST HR STAINLESS STEEL SMARTWATCH – 35% OFF

For those that are into the classic style, the Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist HR Smartwatch is for you. It has a leather strap and a stainless steel bezel for that elegant and stylish finish. This smartwatch is powered with Wear OS by Google so it can work both for Android and Apple devices. With this watch, you can control your music, get notifications from your smartphone, and even manage your calendar.

The Fossil Gen 4 Explorist has touchscreen functions and you can customize its face to match your style. You can swap it anytime from hundreds of downloadable contents or create your own by personalizing the watch faces with images from your social media accounts.

While it usually sells at $275, Amazon cuts $96 off its price down to an amazing offer of only $179. Order yours now and enjoy 35% off savings.

FOSSIL Q WOMEN’S GEN 3 VENTURE STAINLESS STEEL SMARTWATCH – 32% OFF

Fossil smartwatches carry an endless collection of features that include app alerts, smartphone notifications, mic and speaker controls, changeable dial faces, and more. With the Fossil Q Women’s Gen 3 Venture Smartwatch, you’ll have an estimated 24 hours of battery life. It has an IP67 rating giving it the resistance against dust and water splash.

With its built-in fitness tracker, you can track your everyday goals from the distance and number of steps you made up to the calories you burned. It also has interchangeable straps so you can change in seconds to match your look.

This is a great time to snatch yours as Amazon drops $81 discount from its original price of $255. It’s all yours for only $174.

