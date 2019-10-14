When it comes to smartwatches, the Apple Watch is more often than not the first thing that comes to mind. Fossil may be regarded as a traditional watch brand but that doesn’t mean it can’t keep up with the latest tech trends as the company has every kind of watch for men and women at multiple price points to match customers’ style, desired function, and budget. If you’re after a wearable you can take to the gym, Amazon has a hot deal for Columbus Day that lets you in on $96 worth of savings on the Fossil Women’s Sport smartwatch. Usually priced at $275, Ladies everywhere are in for a treat at just $179.

There is no reason to fret if lime green just isn’t your color as the Fossil Sport is available in five other color schemes for only $20 more, and you can always opt to switch out the silicone strap with other 18mm bands. Moreover, you can also make it more you by customizing the watch face with your favorite photo. Those with small wrists will appreciate that Fossil went for a compact design that is 40% lighter than any other model with an aluminum case. Its 1.2-inch digital OLED display boasts a pixel resolution of 390 x 390 pixels fitted into a 41mm case which makes for a colorful screen with limited brightness under direct sunlight but it is no less of an optimal choice for those headed to the gym scoring a 4-out-of-5 star rating on our review.

Since this is a fitness-focused watch, the Fossil Sport not only has an untethered GPS and built-in heart rate monitor to boot but is also swimproof with water resistance to 5 ATM. You are instantly equipped to track distance, fine-tune workouts according to your beats per minute, and keep tabs on steps and calories burned. Activity tracking is facilitated by the Google Fit app along with health coaching and goal-setting in the form of Move minutes and Heart Points.

The Fossil Sport packs the highly anticipated wearable chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon Wear 3100 with Google’s redesigned Wear OS. Its interface is now more user-friendly as you’ll only have to swipe and tap instead of having to memorize a ton of gestures. With 512GB of RAM, you’ll have no issue in launching media while 4GB of internal storage allows you to save music on the watch and pair it with Bluetooth headphones or earbuds to make the most out of a hands-free experience.

Bluetooth technology enables you to sync data collected with a compatible iOS or Android device, and the device can also deliver smart notifications such as calls, texts, and other app alerts with a gentle buzz. The Fossil Women’s Sport smartwatch allows you to stay connected while adopting an active lifestyle with a 350mAh battery that can last up to two days in low-power mode or charge up to 80% in less than an hour. Contactless payments are possible with NFC and Google Pay so this watch can be everything you have on you during a workout. Let this be the snazzy new thing on your wrist for $96 less on Amazon.

