These are our five favorite Fossil smartwatch deals available right now

Fossil has been diving deeper into the wearables industry, with plans to expand its already extensive collection of wearable tech products to more than 300 this year.

In the wearables industry, Fossil gets it right where other tech companies fail by focusing as much on features as on fashion. The Fossil smartwatch collection combines old-school styling with contemporary construction to create a truly timeless look. Many Fossil watches are modeled after vintage clocks, with Roman numerals designed to bring artistic balance to the dial and layered subeyes over the numerals to create a sense of depth. Read on to browse the best Fossil smartwatch deals available right now.

Fossil Q Tailor Hybrid Smartwatch The Fossil Q Tailor blends an analog look with a smartwatch design. The wearable is stylish to wear as your everyday watch but also has added smartwatch features such as smart notifications and activity tracking. Easily track your everyday accomplishments including steps, distance, and calories burned, while alo monitoring your sleep duration and quality. The watch automatically syncs to your smartphone and delivers text, email, and other notifications in the form of a gentle buzz. As a battery-powered device, there is no charging needed and you can even switch out the bands to customize the watch to your style. The Fossil Q Tailer Hybrid Smartwatch normally retails for $155 but is marked down to $109 on Amazon, providing a $46 (30 percent) discount. See it

Fossil Q Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch Get a stylish smartwatch with the Q Commuter, which is currently 25 percent off on Amazon. The smartwatch has a brown leather strap and a minimalistic face design. The watch gives you notifications for texts, calls, and social media updates all from your wrist. It also tracks steps and calories burned. You can assign a custom function to each button, making the possibilities for customization nearly endless. The Fossil Q Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch regularly retails for $155 but is currently marked down to $116 on Amazon, saving you $39 (25 percent). See it

Fossil Q Gazer Hybrid Smartwatch This stainless steel watch combines the classy design of an analog watch with smart connectivity, all accented in a simulated crystal. The Fossil Q Gazer features built-in activity tracking, filtered notifications, and multiple time zones. Perfect for selfie-lovers, the watch lets you snap a photo, ring your phone, control your music, and more with the customizable link button. Track your everyday accomplishments including steps, distance, and calories burned, while also monitoring your sleep duration and quality. No matter what your style, you can match your watch to your look in seconds thanks to interchangeable straps. The Fossil Q Gazer Hybrid Smartwatch regularly retails for $175 but is currently on sale for $122 on Amazon, saving you $53 (30 percent). See it

Fossil Q Neely Hybrid Smartwatch Score a Fossil smartwatch that is easy on the eyes and the wrist with the Fossil Q Neely Hybrid Smartwatch. The watch is crafted out of imported leather and has a beige-on-white design. The watch keeps you notified of everything you need with smart notifications for calls, texts, and other social media updates. It also tracks your daily activities and accomplishments including steps, distance, and calorie tracking. The watch has customizable buttons and straps so you can truly make it your own. The Fossil Q Neely Hybrid Smartwatch normally retails for $155 but is currently marked down to $116 on Amazon, saving you $39 (25 percent). See it