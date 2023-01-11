Don’t miss these 4 gaming PC deals today — from $650

With plenty of great gaming PC deals around, we’ve narrowed things down to our very favorite ones available today. These include high-end gaming rigs from Alienware, but the list also features more affordable options from HP, along with everything in between. Gaming PC desktops are a great way to keep costs down compared to buying a gaming laptop. Whatever your budget, read on while we take you through our highlights. There’s sure to be something that will appeal to you.

HP Victus 15L — $650, was $950

The HP Victus 15L packs a lot into its small yet stylish tower unit. It includes an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Graphics card wise, it has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super with 6GB of dedicated memory. While this is an older card compared to the RTX 30-series range, its Super label ensures this is still capable of keeping up with many of the latest games if you tweak quality levels accordingly. Looking good, you get 9 USB ports for all your devices, along with mirrored RGB lighting on the front panel. There’s also the Omen Gaming Hub so you can intelligently overclock the system as well as adjust fan controls and other key features. It’s a pretty good all-rounder at this price.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i — $850, was $1,140

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i looks super impressive thanks to the window on its tower unit that showcases the cool lighting effects within the PC. It also packs a punch with hardware at this price. That includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. There’s an additional 1TB of regular hard drive space for storing all your other files too. An Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card powers your gaming time so you can easily play the latest games. Four USB 3.1 ports also keeps things convenient and fast too, along with Bluetooth 5.1 support for any wireless controllers.

Asus ROG Gaming PC — $1,200, was $1,500

Packed with great hardware, the Asus ROG gaming desktop is an excellent investment for avid gamers. It has an Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and a ton of storage space. That includes 512GB of speedy SSD storage and then an extra 1TB of regular hard drive space to ensure you won’t run out of room for all your favorite games any time soon. It also sports an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card to help you play the latest games without a hitch. Looks wise, it’s a stylish system too with a classy side window for looking at your components and RGB lighting too. Two USB-C ports and six USB 2.0 ports keep your options wide.

Alienware Aurora R13 — $2,200, was $2,580

Alienware is responsible for many of the best gaming PCs so this is a great investment if you can afford it. It uses a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and a huge 1TB of SSD storage. It also bundles in a fantastic graphics card in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 12GB of dedicated video memory. Simply put, you’ll have no trouble playing your favorite games at a great detail level. An advanced water-based thermal system keeps things cool at all times and the entire tower unit looks super stylish and expensive. Alienware Command Center means you’re always in control of everything from the airflow to overclocking and RGB lighting.

