Get a free Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition with BOGO deal

Smart speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home are a great way to make your home more intelligent, connected, and oftentimes more fun with jokes and compatible entertainment services. But it can be less fun for parents if their kids are commanding Alexa to access adult-related content or make purchases without approval from mom or dad. That’s where the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition comes to the rescue. And for a limited time, you can get the third-generation (most recent) Echo Dot Kids for the price of one at Amazon with the promo code KIDS2PACK. If you have multiple children who are not yet teens, this deal worth $70 in savings might be right for you.

This deal is especially great for homes already connected with Alexa-enabled devices, but you don’t need a full-fledged smart home to take advantage of it. The Kids Edition offers tons of features geared towards kids that you and your child will appreciate. The outward design is relatively close to that of the regular Dot, but it’s wrapped in a durable plastic material (in green, blue, or red) that protects it from the inevitable drops and scuffs from clumsy little hands.

With the Kids Edition, Alexa provides age-appropriate responses to queries, gives your child positive reinforcement when they’re polite and say “please” and “thank you,” and tells kid-friendly knock-knock jokes. The device also comes with a year of FreeTime Unlimited included for additional educational kid-friendly content. Like other Echo devices, this one can control smart devices like lights, plugs, and vacuums.

Best of all, it is packed with parental controls. The Kids Edition filters out explicit lyrics on Amazon Music, and disables voice purchasing, news, and adult-themed question-and-answer scenarios. Parents can limit the number of hours your child uses their Echo and which hours Alexa will respond to them (so they can’t goof off when they’re supposed to be sleeping). You can also track and set limits for how much time your child spends accessing entertainment, and can filter content based on three different age groups. Despite all that, the Kids Edition does not guarantee your child’s safety or privacy, so you’re still on the hook for parenting responsibilities — sorry.

The smart speaker is packed with loads of fun for kids, and even more peace of mind for their parents. With this limited-time deal from Amazon, you get two Kids Edition smart speakers for just $70 — one Dot for each child — or you can place one in their bedroom and the other in the living room. Don’t forget to use promo code KIDS2PACK at checkout to receive the second device for free.

For more on the Amazon Echo Kids Edition, read our full product review here. For those parents concerned with the safety and privacy of their children using devices, here’s a list of the best apps to monitor your kids’ activities.

