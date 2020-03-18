Beat the boredom with a free three-month Apple Music subscription

Looking for a source of free music to make working from home a little more bearable? How does a free three-month subscription to Apple Music sound? That’s what Apple is offering to new subscribers of its music-streaming service, which is home to more than 60 million tracks. There’s no obligation to continue using the service at the end of the trial period, either: Cancel before the intended billing date and you won’t be charged a dime.

Since launching in 2015, Apple Music has fast become the best-loved music-streaming service in the United States, beating off Swedish rival Spotify in the region. The secret to its success? Exclusive content and human-run radio stations. It can also be controlled through Siri, with the voice assistant able to understand (and execute) commands like “Play Dance Monkey by Tones and I” and “Play the best-selling hip-hop song from November 2001.”

Don’t be fooled by its name. Apple Music doesn’t only work with Apple hardware; it’s compatible with all the usual suspects, including Android, Sonos, and Windows. Of course, if you choose to access it through anything other than the fruit-named company’s devices — Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, etc. — and you won’t be able to use Siri. That’s far from a dealbreaker, though: The experience is the same in the areas that count, like ease of use and sound.

So, what happens at the end of the third month? Decide to keep using Apple Music (or fail to cancel it before the renewal date) and Apple will debit the card linked to your Apple ID the standard usage fee of $10 per month until the subscription is canceled. This rate applies to all customers except those who enrolled in a trial of Apple Music Student or Apple Music Family. These will be charged at a rate of $5 or $10 per month, respectively.

Here’s the difference between the different memberships:

Plan Price Overview Apple Music Individual $10/month A standard single-user subscription. Apple Music Student $5/month A discounted single-user subscription for eligible students. Apple Music Family $15/month A multi-user subscription for up to six people.

