Shopping for a new mom? Best Buy offers free NoseFrida with baby monitor

Shopping for a new mom in the family? Get your gifting done early and make her happy with one of the baby tech gifts below. Best Buy is offering a free NoseFrida when you buy a qualifying baby monitor or baby electronic device. This $16 value is valid online, and the discount is applied to your cart at checkout.

The NoseFrida is a doctor-invented and recommended hygienic baby booger buster. Essentially it is a snot sucker/nasal aspirator that comes with disposable hygiene filters. The tube is placed just outside of the baby’s nostril and the other end is placed in the user’s mouth. The tube is sucked on to remove the snot from the baby’s nose and all of the gross stuff gets trapped inside the filter. The filter is then disposed of so there is no mess.

In order to receive this freebie, you must add one of the items below to your cart:

Project Nursery – Video Baby Monitor with 2 Cameras and 4.3” Screen

This baby monitoring system comes with two cameras but supports additional cameras as well so you can monitor up to 4 rooms in your house if need be. The system also features two-way audio so you can hear your child and speak to them as if you are in the same room.

The systems runs on a wireless frequency which provides a reliable connection. The 4.3-inch LCD color screen also displays an infrared night vision that allows you to check on your little one without turning on lights and disturbing their slumber. The parent unit also features a temperature sensor, so you know when it’s time to adjust the thermostat.

Owlet – Smart Sock 2 baby Oxygen Level and Heart Rate Monitor

This Owlet Smart Sock tracks your infant’s heart rate and oxygen levels and sends the info to your phone. Preset zones allow you to know immediately when the levels are outside of the desired range. You receive 3 washable fabric socks that are comfortable for your baby’s foot.

The system works with free iOS and Android apps that allow you to see real-time information and track data and trends. Using a Bluetooth connection that works up to 100 feet away, the Smart Sock connects to the Base Station and sends data to the apps from there.

Infant Optics – Video baby Monitor with 3.5” Screen

This baby monitoring system features a camera that remotely pans, tilts, and zooms. The screen has eight IR LEDs and a low-light sensor that allows you to check on the baby without turning on lights. There is also a room temperature sensor so you know if the baby’s room is a comfortable temperature or not.

The system spans up to 700 feet of transmission range and features sound-activated lights that illuminate when there is noise in the room. The push-to-talk button allows you to speak to your little one from outside of the room as well.

The wireless transmission provides 100% digital privacy and delay-free video and audio playback. The long-lasting battery offers 10 hours of operation in power-saving mode and 6 hours with the screen on.

Project Nursery – Smart Wi-Fi Baby Monitor Camera

This baby monitoring camera allows you to keep an eye on your little one from your smartphone or tablet and is compatible with Amazon-supported devices as well. This means you can ask Alexa to move the camera, play lullabies, record video, take photos, and provide temperature readings, among other features.

The camera also features infrared night vision and two-way audio. The high-definition camera captures photos and videos in 720p resolution. Wireless operating frequency ensures privacy and reliability. The systems also features a MicroSD card slot that allows you to save photos and video.

There are 21 total items available to purchase on Best Buy’s site to receive this deal, most of which are baby monitoring cameras and systems. Looking for more great stuff? Find more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations