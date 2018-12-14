Digital Trends
Deals

Free Shipping Day: why it matters and where to shop

Jenifer Calle
By

free shipping day why it matters where to shop delivery boxes

Why it matters

Free Shipping Day is here, so if you haven’t ordered your holiday gift yet, now is the perfect time to take advantage of free shipping. Free standard shipping only comes once a year in mid-December so if you just got paid this Friday, December 14, you can beat the holiday rush by shopping online. This one-day offer means that if you order before midnight tonight, your order is guaranteed to be delivered before Christmas Day. And with Christmas just 11 days away now is the time to shop.

This decade-long event of waiving shopping fees was made for online shopping enthusiasts who hate paying that extra shipping fee. Thousands of retailers participate in the made-up holiday. While many places already offer free shipping on orders over a certain price, this offer is great for placing orders of any price and size.

Where to shop

Retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy already offer free shipping, and Target recently launched free two-day shipping just for the holiday period. Other merchants like Walmart and Nordstrom, Kohl’s offer free shipping after a minimum dollar purchase. Take a look at some of the ongoing sales to go with your free shipping from some of those merchants below. And for some more holiday inspiration, knock out everyone on your shopping holiday list with our last-minute holiday gift ideas and cute Christmas stocking stuffers.

great deals and you don’t pay for shipping if you love the adrenaline of shopping until the last minute

While it’s common for retailers to lower order minimums for shipping during the holiday season, offering free shipping on any size order is rare.

Amazon

It’s a normal Friday for Amazon Prime Members but today’s best Amazon deals will help you save big on this Sennheiser Headphone, this Shark Ion Robot Vacuum, take $300 off the Intel Core i7 Surface Pro 6 plus more.

Walmart

Each day for 20 days, Walmart has hot new deals across all categories with free shipping on orders over $35. Today is Day 14 of its countdown and its also offering $100 off the Shark Ion RV700 robot vacuum,

Best Buy

The electronic store requires no minimum price purchase for free shipping. It has been offering 20 Days of Doorbusters since the beginning of the month. On Day 14 of Best Buy’s deals, the Ecovacs Deebot N79SE robot vacuum, a free Amazon Echo Dot with this Ring Video Doorbell bundle, and much more are om sale.

Target

Enjoy shopping across Target’s site without thinking about minimum purchase orders or an annual membership fee. When you buy two video games you get a free $50 gift card.

Looking for more great deals? Find Amazon dealsbedding dealsaudio stocking stuffers, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best last-minute Christmas gift ideas under $25 to $100
the game awards 2018 everything we know god of war bestofps4 aug
Gaming

Check out the best deals from GameStop’s Game Days Sale

GameStop has hundreds of games available for discounted prices between now and December 25 as part of its Game Days Sale. We checked out the deals and have rounded up all of the best Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One deals here.
Posted By Steven Petite
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Costco members can cut up to $200 off MacBook and iMac price tags

Costco is discounting MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops by as much as $200 as part of a members-only sale. It also has deals on select MacBooks and iMacs, with optional Apple Care in most instances.
Posted By Jon Martindale
nike promo code deal
Deals

This Nike promo code will take $30 off orders of $150 or more

Looking to run like an athlete with new Nike shoes? For a limited-time, Nike is offering huge sales site wide plus free shipping if you're a Nike Plus member. Nike store promo codes don't come by often so this is perfect time to save.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
best laptop deals
Deals

Here are the best laptop deals for December 2018

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some holiday shopping for a special someone, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
lg c8 series OLED55C8PUA-OLED65C8PUA OLED77C8PUA review
Deals

LG’s most affordable OLED TVs now come with $170 to $260 in gift cards

Trusted electronics retailer ABT is offering LG's most affordable OLED TV, the B8 series with $170 and $260 gift cards for the 55- and 65-inch models, respectively. While the OLED TVs don't often go on sale gift cards like this are…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
mqa universal music group deal hi res audio man and woman listening to
Home Theater

5 sonic stocking stuffers to improve your loved ones’ listening life

Looking for some simple and affordable gifts to get the music nerd in your family? Here are five great gift ideas that will improve their listening life -- and won't cost you an arm and a leg to give them.
Posted By Parker Hall
Deebot N79S
Smart Home

Voice assistant-enabled Deebot N79S robot vacuum now deeply discounted

The Ecovacs Deebot N79 is more powerful and quieter than its predecessor and adds Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility. Ready to make cleaning easier than ever, this voice-enabled bot will vacuum your home on spoken command.
Posted By Lulu Chang
The SNES Classic Edition and both of its controllers laying against the corners
Deals

The Super NES Classic is the perfect holiday gift for Nintendo lovers

Whether you're a long-time Nintendo fan looking to relive the 16-bit glory days or just doing some holiday shopping, the SNES Classic -- now in stock at multiple retailers for $80 -- might just be the perfect Christmas gift for gamers of…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon boxes on doorstep
Deals

Today’s best Amazon deals: Garmin, Sony, and Bose

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but for retail giants like Amazon, the savings are only getting started. We've scoured the depths of Amazon to find you the very best deals going on right now.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S white on pink background
Deals

Want a fun, affordable instant camera? The Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S is just $49

Instant cameras have had a surprising resurgence of late, and no brand is better recognized in the instant photo space today than Fujifilm Instax. Walmart is currently offering the Instax Mini 7S for just $49.
Posted By Daven Mathies
microsoft surface pro 6 review 3
Computing

Amazon takes $300 off Intel Core i7 Surface Pro 6 in latest sale

If you're looking for savings on the Surface Pro 6, Amazon is the place to shop. It currently is discounting the Intel Core i7 variant of Microsoft's latest 2-in-1 by $300, though no Type Cover is included.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
stocking stuffers
Deals

Tech the halls with the best stocking stuffers under $25 to $100

If stuffed stockings is a tradition in your home it also means scrambling to find one-of-a-kind stocking stuffers for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Check out this list of our favorites.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Last-minute Christmas gifts
Deals

The best last-minute Christmas gift ideas under $25 to $100

The countdown to Christmas has really ramped up, but there are plenty of fantastic gifts still available. We've found all of the last-minute gifts you need to have yourself a successful holiday on any budget.
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
microsoft surface laptop 2 vs dell xps 13 01
Computing

You can now get a Surface Laptop 2 for $800 at the Microsoft Store

Along with deals on other variants, starting configurations of Microsoft's Surface Laptop 2 are now going for $800 online at its retail store, cutting $200 from its usual $1,000 starting price. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus