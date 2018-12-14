Free Shipping Day: why it matters and where to shop

Share

Free Shipping Day is here, so if you haven’t ordered your holiday gift yet, now is the perfect time to take advantage of free shipping. Free standard shipping only comes once a year in mid-December so if you just got paid this Friday, December 14, you can beat the holiday rush by shopping online. This one-day offer means that if you order before midnight tonight, your order is guaranteed to be delivered before Christmas Day. And with Christmas just 11 days away now is the time to shop.

This decade-long event of waiving shopping fees was made for online shopping enthusiasts who hate paying that extra shipping fee. Thousands of retailers participate in the made-up holiday. While many places already offer free shipping on orders over a certain price, this offer is great for placing orders of any price and size.

Where to shop

Retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy already offer free shipping, and Target recently launched free two-day shipping just for the holiday period. Other merchants like Walmart and Nordstrom, Kohl’s offer free shipping after a minimum dollar purchase. Take a look at some of the ongoing sales to go with your free shipping from some of those merchants below. And for some more holiday inspiration, knock out everyone on your shopping holiday list with our last-minute holiday gift ideas and cute Christmas stocking stuffers.

While it’s common for retailers to lower order minimums for shipping during the holiday season, offering free shipping on any size order is rare.

Amazon

It’s a normal Friday for Amazon Prime Members but today’s best Amazon deals will help you save big on this Sennheiser Headphone, this Shark Ion Robot Vacuum, take $300 off the Intel Core i7 Surface Pro 6 plus more.

Walmart

Each day for 20 days, Walmart has hot new deals across all categories with free shipping on orders over $35. Today is Day 14 of its countdown and its also offering $100 off the Shark Ion RV700 robot vacuum,

Best Buy

The electronic store requires no minimum price purchase for free shipping. It has been offering 20 Days of Doorbusters since the beginning of the month. On Day 14 of Best Buy’s deals, the Ecovacs Deebot N79SE robot vacuum, a free Amazon Echo Dot with this Ring Video Doorbell bundle, and much more are om sale.

Target

Enjoy shopping across Target’s site without thinking about minimum purchase orders or an annual membership fee. When you buy two video games you get a free $50 gift card.

