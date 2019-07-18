Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon cuts $51 off Frigidaire Gallery smart portable air conditioner

Drake Hawkins
By
Frigidaire Smart AC

If this heat has you frantically looking for air conditioning deals, check out this post-Prime Day price cut on the Frigidaire Gallery 12,000 BTU Cool Connect Smart Portable Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi Control. This cooling unit is available on both Amazon and Walmart at a discounted price of $549.

You can get the Frigidaire 12,000 BTU Smart Portable Air Conditioner now at $51 less its usual $600. Order with Amazon Rewards Visa Card to get an additional $50 off. If you wish to pay only $54 on a monthly basis, Walmart is happy to accommodate you.

If your goal is to quickly drive out heat from your home and a window air conditioner is already out of the question, a portable unit such as the Frigidaire Smart Portable Air Conditioner can be a great option. It comes with an innovative window kit that works with horizontal and vertical sliding windows found in most homes. Installation does not need tools and can be completed in seconds.

This 12,000-BTU Frigidaire portable air conditioner is capable of cooling a space up to 550 square feet. It has a conical design, allowing it to produce a 360-degree airflow. The cool air is dispersed upward in a continuous spiral to fill each corner of the room and you can adjust the room temperature to your liking by choosing among its three cooling speeds and fan speeds.

Frigidaire joins the smart home revolution with the Cool Connect Smart Portable Air Conditioner. Link your unit to your Wi-Fi network to control it using any iOS or Android device through the Frigidaire Smart App. Now you can remotely turn your home air conditioning on or off on-demand or on a schedule. Also, you can sync it with your Amazon Alexa or Google Alexa device to enable voice commands.

Pay only $549 instead of $600 when you buy the Frigidaire Gallery 12,000 BTU Cool Connect Smart Portable Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi Control from Amazon or Walmart today. Make sure to place your order today while the deal is available.

Want to see more options? Check our collection of the best portable air conditioners and best window air conditioners. While you are at it, bookmark our curated deals page to stay updated with the latest discounts on smart home devices, 4K TVs, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best post-Prime Day deals 2019: 4K TV, wireless earbuds, and Walmart discounts
Up Next

What is a smart TV? Everything you need to know
honeywell portable air conditioner amazon deal mn12cesbb
Deals

The Honeywell Portable Air Conditioner gets a 20% price cut on Amazon

Prime Day may have gone by but Amazon still has cool deals up for grabs. Keep your cool with a Honeywell Portable Air Conditioner that is currently selling for $115 less than its typical list price of $550. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
ceiling fan deals honeywell sabal palm tropical
Deals

Stay cool this summer with these hot ceiling fan deals from Amazon

Fighting the heat of the sun usually means installing an air conditioner, but if you’re trying to avoid excessive energy bills, ceiling fans are a solid option. Check out these hot post-Prime Day ceiling fan deals on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best buy drops air fryer prices from power ninja cuisinart and philips 4 qt digital 3
Deals

Walmart chops prices on Ninja blenders and coffee makers past Prime Day

If you need a new coffee maker, blender, or air fryer to upgrade your kitchen, now’s the perfect opportunity to score great deals on Ninja appliances. To compete with Amazon Prime Day, Walmart has kept prices low on numerous products.
Posted By Gina Guadeloupe
air conditioner deals - LG 15,000 BTU window AC
Smart Home

Too hot and humid? These are the best window AC units you can buy

Trying to keep a room cool? Today's window AC units use less energy than ever, and they won't keep you awake all night either. Check out the best window air conditioners on the market.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Tyler Lacoma
walmart extends prime day hot deals on apple samsung hp dell and bose watch series 3 gps surfing 1
Deals

Walmart extends Prime Day hot deals on Apple, Samsung, HP, Dell, and Bose

Walmart doesn't want Prime Day 2019 to stop and it extended its sales event beyond its original July 17 end date. We found great deals on Apple, Samsung, HP, Dell, and Bose products to highlight before they go away.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon offers 30 off annual audible deal with 099 echo dot 1
Smart Home

Amazon stokes Prime Day fires with $30 off year of Audible plus $1 Echo Dot

Amazon reported Prime Day 2019 was bigger than ever, exceeding last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined sales Amazon just threw more fuel on the retail fires with a hot deal on an annual Audible audiobook membership.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the Prime Day deals are over. With deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon still going on, this massive shopping event is continuing on through the week.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
baby monitor deals
Deals

Keep a closer eye (or ear) on your little bean with these baby monitor deals

Whether you’re after a Wi-Fi-connected baby IP camera or a no-frills two-way audio monitor, we’ve picked out a few baby monitor deals along with some other kid-friendly gadgets to help you keep tabs on the littlest members of your…
Posted By Lucas Coll
coleman fast pitch cabin tent walmart deal tenaya lake 8 person
Deals

Gear up for your camping trip with the Coleman Fast Pitch Tent, now only $139

Whether you’re staying in your own backyard or heading out to the wilderness, the Coleman Tenaya Lake Fast Pitch 8-Person Cabin Tent is a reliable companion for almost any kind of outdoor adventure. Get yours for only $139.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart post-Prime Day sale: 4K TV, Apple, and Nintendo Switch deals

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the deals are over. Walmart's Prime Day sale. Walmart's Prime Day sale lasts all day today, extending a whole extra day beyond Amazon's shopping extravaganza.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
lg 65 inch 4k tv deal 65uk6090pua walmart
Deals

Walmart cuts price of this LG 65-inch 4K TV by $220 after Prime Day

In the market for a solid, budget-friendly 4K TV but missed out on the Prime Day offers? worry not. Walmart has an ongoing special summer sale on numerous 4K models, including the LG 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV.
Posted By Erica Katherina
apple ipad pro 10 5 review screen on angle
Deals

Save up to $300 on the Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro at Walmart

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro excels in nearly every aspect, making it a worthwhile investment especially for artists and professionals. You can order the 64GB version for only $474 or the 512GB version for $699 on Walmart.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best indoor grills philips hd637194 mem 3
Deals

Grill with Philips’ smokeless indoor grill, now 48% off after Prime Day

Fact: Americans love grilled food. If you have one, the problem is the smoke, which your neighbors may not like. The solution is a smokeless indoor grill, like the Philips Avance Indoor Grill. Get it post-Prime Day at 48% off for only $150.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
remington hair dryers walmart price drop retro dryer lifestyle
Deals

Walmart drops discounts of up to 47% on Remington hair dryers

If you’re in need of new blow dryers but missed out on the Prime Day deals, worry no more. Walmart has reduced the price of Remington hair dryers for up to 47%. We’ve rounded them up here so you can check it all out.
Posted By Jufer Cooper