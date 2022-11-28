This Polaroid-style Fujifilm instant camera is $49 for Cyber Monday

Many folks might write off instant cameras, especially with everybody having a high-end portable camera in their pocket that primarily serves as their phone. For those in the know, though, instant cameras provide an interesting retrospective and stylistic choice that a filter can’t easily recreate. Take the Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+, for example. It’s small, cute, and relatively inexpensive, yet gives you the opportunity to play with instant photos. You can even grab it for cheaper than usual from Walmart, as it’s just $49 rather than the $67 it normally goes for. That’s a savings of $18.

Why you should buy the Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+

If you read our instant-print face-off — Polaroid OneStep Flash vs. Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S — you’ll know that the Mini 7S is a great instant camera to grab. The Instax Mini 7+ is very similar to the 7S, but boasts a couple of quality-of-life improvements. For example, you get a two-component retractable lens that makes storage a bit easier, as well as an f-stop of 60 mm. There’s also a built-in lens cover to protect it when it’s in your bag or pocket, which helps make it even more portable. You also have relatively simple exposure adjustments you can make — nothing too fancy but enough to give you some wiggle room.

Sadly, there’s an automatic flash that works all the time, which is great on the one hand, but it would have been nice to be able to switch it off when it’s not needed. That’s not a deal breaker, though, and we like that Walmart throws in a blister pack of Fujifilm Instax Film to get you started with, although we’d likely grab a few extra just in case.

While the Instax Mini 7+ may not be one of the best instant cameras, it’s still delivers a fun experience, and with this deal from Walmart bringing it down to $49, it’s very affordable if you’re a photography fan. We’d also encourage you to grab it quickly since this is one of the better Cyber Monday deals on an instant camera, and it’s likely to expire soon. We also won’t see many other great deals like thgis for a few months, so it’s worth getting it now; even if you save only $18 — you can always spend that on more blister packs!

