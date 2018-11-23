Digital Trends
Deals

Get instant photos with Instax Mini camera on sale this Black Friday

Jenifer Calle
By
instax mini

Instant photography is still a thing, and one of the biggest players in that game right now is Fujifilm. The Japanese firm’s Instax line has long been a favorite of consumers for its ease of use. The wildly popular Instax Mini 8, Mini 9, Mini 70, and SQ10 are being hugely discounted for Black Friday. If you’ve been wanting to get creative with your photography or have someone in mind that loves to snap pictures, now is the perfect time to grab one.

The Instax Mini 8

fujifilm instax mini 8 instant film camera dtdeals white

It’s instant gratification of instant film, this toy-like camera is great to use at parties or when you want to create something artistic like a sketchbook or cookbook. The Instax Mini 8 launched in 2013 for $100 and the film costs around $10 a package. The cameras come in pink, blue, yellow, white, and black.

Buy at Amazon (pink)

Buy at Walmart (pink)

Buy at Walmart (yellow)

Buy at Best Buy (Despicable Me Minion)

The Instax Mini 9

fujifilm instax mini9 mini 9

The main upgraded feature from the Mini 9 is the High Key mode, which will allow for brighter images, a selfie mirror (to make selfies easier), and a clip-on close-up lens for shooting things at a close distance.

Buy at Amazon (blue)

Buy at Walmart (blue)

Buy at Dell (blue)

Instax Mini 70

The Instax Mini 70 uses 2×3 film with extra room to write on the bottom. Fujifilm added an improved viewfinder and a “smart selfie” mode that automatically adjust settings for those ever popular self-portraits. There’s even a tiny mirror in the front to help you frame your mug. There’s auto exposure, a built-in flash, and a high-key mode for brighter photos. The Instax Mini 70 uses a 60mm fixed lens with a focusing distance 0.3 meters.

Buy at Amazon (blue)

Buy at Dell (white)

Instax SQ10

fujifilm instax mini black friday deal sq10

Launched in 2017, the SQ10 is the first in a new hybrid system that uses both a digital image sensor and processor along with the existing Instax instant film system. This digital and film camera allows for controlling brightness, 10 different effects, and filters and vignettes.

Buy at Amazon (black)

If you’re shopping for other great camera deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday check out or list of deals on brand name cameras here.

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018
Canon and Nikon Black Friday deals
Deals

Canon and Nikon Black Friday deals: Save big on new brand-name cameras

Whether you're an aspiring professional photographer or an enthusiastic hobbyist and want to upgrade your photography equipment, these Canon and Nikon Black Friday deals have something for just about everyone.
Posted By Lucas Coll
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Smart Home

Google Home Mini vs. Amazon Echo Dot: Which is better?

We put the two most popular smart home speakers -- the Google Home Mini and the 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot -- together and tested them on appearance, audio, and abilities. So which should you buy? Find out how they did in our showdown.
Posted By Terry Walsh
audio technica ath m50xbt review headphones mem 2
Home Theater

Best Black Friday Headphone Deals

With fantastic deals on some of the best models out there, Black Friday is the perfect time to look for your next pair of headphones. From sports-focused to hi-fi, here are the best options we've found, for your listening pleasure.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Casetify case for iPhone XS
Mobile

Best Black Friday Smartphone Accessory Deals

There's no need to fight the crowds to get yourself some bargains. You don't even have to browse online retailers. We've put together a list of the best Black Friday smartphone accessory deals for you, from phone cases to portable chargers.
Posted By Simon Hill
LG's 77-inch Wallpaper OLED TV W7 Series Family
Home Theater

Best Black Friday TV Deals

With insane discounts on some of the best brands on the market, Black Friday is the perfect time to consider a brand new TV for your living room, bedroom, or office. Here are the best deals we've found for today's consumer holiday.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
photo shootout p20 pro galaxy s9 iphone x pixel 2 pixel2 iphonex galaxys9 header
Mobile

Best Black Friday Smartphone Deals

Don't subject yourself to the frenzied hordes seeking in-store bargains. Don't waste time trawling online retailers to find the best offers. We've done the hard work for you. Behold the best Black Friday smartphone deals in all their glory.
Posted By Simon Hill
Mobile

Best Black Friday Smartwatch Deals

Smartwatches are popular holiday gifts because they are easy to buy for other people. They are not too expensive and not too personal a gift. You don't have to worry about sleeve length, shoe size or color schemes. All you need to know is…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
black friday deals 2018 post feature
Deals

The best Black Friday tech deals from across the web, all in one place

Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are offering the best online Black Friday deals, and we've worked hard gathering all of those sweet savings into one convenient location. Get them before their gone!
Posted By Jacob Kienlen