Get instant photos with Instax Mini camera on sale this Black Friday

Instant photography is still a thing, and one of the biggest players in that game right now is Fujifilm. The Japanese firm’s Instax line has long been a favorite of consumers for its ease of use. The wildly popular Instax Mini 8, Mini 9, Mini 70, and SQ10 are being hugely discounted for Black Friday. If you’ve been wanting to get creative with your photography or have someone in mind that loves to snap pictures, now is the perfect time to grab one.

The Instax Mini 8

It’s instant gratification of instant film, this toy-like camera is great to use at parties or when you want to create something artistic like a sketchbook or cookbook. The Instax Mini 8 launched in 2013 for $100 and the film costs around $10 a package. The cameras come in pink, blue, yellow, white, and black.

The Instax Mini 9

The main upgraded feature from the Mini 9 is the High Key mode, which will allow for brighter images, a selfie mirror (to make selfies easier), and a clip-on close-up lens for shooting things at a close distance.

Instax Mini 70

The Instax Mini 70 uses 2×3 film with extra room to write on the bottom. Fujifilm added an improved viewfinder and a “smart selfie” mode that automatically adjust settings for those ever popular self-portraits. There’s even a tiny mirror in the front to help you frame your mug. There’s auto exposure, a built-in flash, and a high-key mode for brighter photos. The Instax Mini 70 uses a 60mm fixed lens with a focusing distance 0.3 meters.

Instax SQ10

Launched in 2017, the SQ10 is the first in a new hybrid system that uses both a digital image sensor and processor along with the existing Instax instant film system. This digital and film camera allows for controlling brightness, 10 different effects, and filters and vignettes.

