Samsun’g ultrawide Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is only $900 for one more day

It’s time for you to upgrade your gaming monitor to the premier, the apex, the acme of gaming monitors. You need a ridiculously wide, curved gaming monitor. This deal on the Samsung Odyssey G9 is your excuse. You can grab this 49-inch behemoth for only $900 today, down a full $600 from its usual price of $1,500. Gaming monitor deals like this are part of the Samsung Discover Event, which ends on December 15, so this is your final chance to snag this incredible deal.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is an incredible display. To address the elephant in the room first: it’s huge. It’s an ultrawide monitor that wraps around you like a warm hug. From end to end it’s over 45 inches long, with a more reasonable height of 14 inches. The bezels are fairly small, so most of that is pure screen. Of course a massive display is useless without the hardware to back it up, and the Odyssey delivers. To start it’s a QLED screen, so you’ll get an incredible color gamut and nice contrast. It supports a max resolution of 5120 x 1440, so everything short of 4K will look incredible. Its refresh rate can also get up to 240Hz, so your games will have smooth motion with no tearing. To top it off, it has a 1ms response time, a necessity if you want quick reactions from your fingers to the screen.

Massive curved gaming monitors are great for immersion — you’ll literally be surrounded by your game. Things like flight simulators and big, open-world games will suck you right in. Of course you don’t have to use all 49 inches of space for games. The G9 Odyssey supports picture-by-picture mode, so you can essentially split the monitor into several smaller monitors. If you like multitasking while you play, this is a great option for you.

This ridiculously large gaming monitor is ready to be the gaudy bow on top of your fantasy gaming rig. Grab it while it has a crazy price cut that makes it reasonably affordable. While the Samsung Discover event is going on, you can snag this display for only $900, a $600 discount from its usual price. Don’t let it slip by — these Samsung deals end on December 15!

