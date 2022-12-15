 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsun’g ultrawide Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is only $900 for one more day

Noah McGraw
By
The Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor on a desk in an apartment.

It’s time for you to upgrade your gaming monitor to the premier, the apex, the acme of gaming monitors. You need a ridiculously wide, curved gaming monitor. This deal on the Samsung Odyssey G9 is your excuse. You can grab this 49-inch behemoth for only $900 today, down a full $600 from its usual price of $1,500. Gaming monitor deals like this are part of the Samsung Discover Event, which ends on December 15, so this is your final chance to snag this incredible deal.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is an incredible display. To address the elephant in the room first: it’s huge. It’s an ultrawide monitor that wraps around you like a warm hug. From end to end it’s over 45 inches long, with a more reasonable height of 14 inches. The bezels are fairly small, so most of that is pure screen. Of course a massive display is useless without the hardware to back it up, and the Odyssey delivers. To start it’s a QLED screen, so you’ll get an incredible color gamut and nice contrast. It supports a max resolution of 5120 x 1440, so everything short of 4K will look incredible. Its refresh rate can also get up to 240Hz, so your games will have smooth motion with no tearing. To top it off, it has a 1ms response time, a necessity if you want quick reactions from your fingers to the screen.

Massive curved gaming monitors are great for immersion — you’ll literally be surrounded by your game. Things like flight simulators and big, open-world games will suck you right in. Of course you don’t have to use all 49 inches of space for games. The G9 Odyssey supports picture-by-picture mode, so you can essentially split the monitor into several smaller monitors. If you like multitasking while you play, this is a great option for you.

Related

This ridiculously large gaming monitor is ready to be the gaudy bow on top of your fantasy gaming rig. Grab it while it has a crazy price cut that makes it reasonably affordable. While the Samsung Discover event is going on, you can snag this display for only $900, a $600 discount from its usual price. Don’t let it slip by — these Samsung deals end on December 15!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey gaming monitor is $600 off
The Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor on a desk in an apartment.
Samsung is having a huge holiday sale on monitors, TVs and more
A 55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV hangs on a wall in a dining room.
Hurry — Best Buy is having a 3-day sale on must-have holiday gifts
Best Buy Prime Day graphic with a screen from bestbuy.com.
This 38-inch curved Alienware monitor is $450 off (51% claimed)
alienware legend design aurora r9 desktop monitor2
Best appliance sales and deals for December 2022
Samsung Kitchen Appliance Package in a kitchen with blue cabinets.
Best bidet toilet seat deals for December 2022
The bathroom is the last frontier of the smart home.
Best Blink camera deals for December 2022
Blink Home System security cameras on a kitchen counter.
Best coffee maker deals for December 2022
best coffee maker deals cold brew latte
Best Cordless Vacuum Deals for December: Sales you can shop now
Prime Day 2022 cordless vacuum deals graphic.
Best dishwasher deals for December 2022
An LG dishwasher with an open door in a kitchen.
Best Dyson Deals for December: Save on purifying fans, cordless vacuums
The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaning a mess made by a baby.
Best generator deals for December 2022
Pulsar G12KBN-SG Heavy Duty Portable Dual Fuel Generator
Best Google Home and Google Nest deals for December 2022
Google Nest Home devices