Get the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus for 17% less on Amazon this Labor Day

The Labor Day weekend sale is upon us, and online retailers everywhere have started dropping discounts on gadgets and electronics. Amazon is currently holding a sale on the Galaxy S10 Plus along with other flagship smartphones. You can now get the unlocked black 128GB version of the S10 Plus for only $833 — a cool 17% off its usual $1,000 price tag.

Released in February this year, the Galaxy S10 Plus is among the company’s latest addition to its top-of-the-line S series. It carries the luxurious design and excellent build quality that Samsung is known for, together with a robust set of features under the hood. It really is one of the best smartphones right now.

BUY NOW

Known for having the finest screens on a smartphone, Samsung kicked things up a notch with the S10 Plus by giving it the Infinity-O display. Thin bezels surround the 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, with a small hole cut out to give way for two front-facing cameras. This is the first screen to receive an HDR10+ certification which allows for richer details and incredible color accuracy. The Wide QHD+ resolution (3,040 x 1,440 pixels) is also superb, ensuring that everything looks crisp and sharp.

The S10 Plus is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor, the flagship chipset that runs most high-end Android phones this year. Combined with 8GB of RAM, this processor is able to handle intensive tasks like multitasking and heavy games with no hiccups. What’s more, there’s a chamber cooling system to keep the phone from overheating. Complementing this flawless performance is Samsung’s new One UI interface. The layout looks good, is more intuitive, and provides loads of customization options.

With five cameras, the S10 Plus gives users a kind of versatility not common in a lot of smartphones. There are three cameras on the back which you can swap around for close-up, standard, and ultra-wide-angle shots and two front cameras for taking clear selfies and making augmented reality emojis. Other camera features you’ll love are the enhanced Scene Optimizer which uses A.I. to detect scenes and adjusts photos to the best settings, the Shot Suggestions which offers suggestions on angles and composition, and the Live Focus for a blurred background effect in portraits.

There’s more to say about the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, but the bottom line is, it’s one of the most powerful Android phones on the market right now. Treat yourself to a flagship smartphone experience by ordering the unlocked black 128GB version of the S10 Plus on Amazon at a discounted price of $833.

Looking for more? Browse through our curated deals page for Labor Day deals and discounts on iPhones and other smartphones.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations