Score a factory-unlocked Galaxy S9 Plus for only $540 on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S series is one of the most successful smartphones on the market today. With a stunning design, durable build quality, and a strong set of features, it’s not hard to see why. These devices come in high price tags but with the recent release of the S10 lineup, it’s now easier than ever to score the older models for a lower cost, such as the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Amazon currently has a deal on the factory unlocked 64GB version that lets you have it for only $542.

Since it’s factory unlocked, getting this smartphone means you won’t be tied to any carrier. It also costs less than the accumulated monthly lease payments with a chosen provider. Frequent travelers will find it convenient since they can avoid excessive roaming charges.

The S9 Plus flaunts a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with Infinity Display and Quad HD+ (2,960 x 1,440) resolution. Whether you’re binge-watching on Netflix, catching up on the latest news, or just scrolling through your Instagram feed, you can expect incredible display quality with gorgeous colors and perfect contrast every time. You can easily switch up the resolution and screen’s color to your liking as well. This is, without a doubt, one of the best smartphone screens right now.

Under the hood, this device packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB of RAM. This ensures efficient and responsive multitasking, quick launching of apps, and smooth split-screen operation. Graphics performance is also superb, with games like Tekken, Sonic Forces, and The Sims: Mobile running without a sweat.

Perhaps what makes the Galaxy S9 Plus stand out is its “reimagined” camera. It has a 12-megapixel variable aperture lens that captures incredible shots in both bright and low-light conditions. A multi-frame noise reduction feature is also added, an image processing technique that basically removes graininess and noise in a photo. Also worth noting are the Live Focus which works like Apple’s Portrait mode, the Super Slow Motion camera mode for slow-mo shots, and the AR Emojis that lets you create your own animated emoji through a motion-tracking technology.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus may not be the latest Samsung smartphone, but it’s specs and features are solid enough to provide a fun and convenient mobile experience. Get the unlocked version (64GB) today for only $542.

