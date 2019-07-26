Deals

Score a factory-unlocked Galaxy S9 Plus for only $540 on Amazon

Erica Katherina
By
samsung galaxy s9 plus review maps
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S series is one of the most successful smartphones on the market today. With a stunning design, durable build quality, and a strong set of features, it’s not hard to see why. These devices come in high price tags but with the recent release of the S10 lineup, it’s now easier than ever to score the older models for a lower cost, such as the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Amazon currently has a deal on the factory unlocked 64GB version that lets you have it for only $542.

Since it’s factory unlocked, getting this smartphone means you won’t be tied to any carrier. It also costs less than the accumulated monthly lease payments with a chosen provider. Frequent travelers will find it convenient since they can avoid excessive roaming charges.

BUY NOW

The S9 Plus flaunts a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with Infinity Display and Quad HD+ (2,960 x 1,440) resolution. Whether you’re binge-watching on Netflix, catching up on the latest news, or just scrolling through your Instagram feed, you can expect incredible display quality with gorgeous colors and perfect contrast every time. You can easily switch up the resolution and screen’s color to your liking as well. This is, without a doubt, one of the best smartphone screens right now.

Under the hood, this device packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB of RAM. This ensures efficient and responsive multitasking, quick launching of apps, and smooth split-screen operation. Graphics performance is also superb, with games like Tekken, Sonic Forces, and The Sims: Mobile running without a sweat.

Perhaps what makes the Galaxy S9 Plus stand out is its “reimagined” camera. It has a 12-megapixel variable aperture lens that captures incredible shots in both bright and low-light conditions. A multi-frame noise reduction feature is also added, an image processing technique that basically removes graininess and noise in a photo. Also worth noting are the Live Focus which works like Apple’s Portrait mode, the Super Slow Motion camera mode for slow-mo shots, and the AR Emojis that lets you create your own animated emoji through a motion-tracking technology.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus may not be the latest Samsung smartphone, but it’s specs and features are solid enough to provide a fun and convenient mobile experience. Get the unlocked version (64GB) today for only $542.

Looking for more? Find amazing deals on Android smartphones, iPhones, and other tech on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Everything you need to know
Nespresso Pixie
Deals

Amazon drops the price of the DeLonghi Nespresso Pixie espresso machine by 33%

nag the DeLonghi Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine with Aerocinno while it's brewing $92 in savings on Amazon. Usually retailing for $280, get this premium coffee maker now for only $188. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
samsung 50 inch ru7100 deal walmart 4th of july sale class smart 4k uhd tv
Deals

You won’t find a better deal on a new 65-inch Samsung 4K TV than this

Find a 4K TV that's been discounted and you can save yourself a few bucks on the latest model to roll off the production line. Take this 65-inch Samsung as an example. It had $200 knocked off its $900 price tag.
Posted By Josh Levenson
epson worfkforce wf7720 amazon deal s workforce wireless wide format color inkjet printer wf 7720
Deals

Amazon drops a massive 43% discount on the Epson Workforce printer

Backed by a robust set of features, you can count on the Epson WorkForce Wireless Wide-Format Color Inkjet Printer to print, copy, and scan wide-format pages in high quality. Get one for your home or office for only $171.
Posted By Erica Katherina
garmin vivofit jr 2 deals marvel avengers
Deals

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 kids activity trackers go on sale at Amazon and Best Buy

The summer break is almost over but there is still time to keep your little ones active. Encourage them to exercise by giving them the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2. You can get it at a discounted price from Amazon or Best Buy today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Best smartwatch deals for July 2019: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

Smartwatches make life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. If you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, here are the best smartwatch deals for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart slashes robot vacuum prices for irobot roomba shark ion ecovacs deebot n79 1200x800
Deals

The Ecovacs Deebot N79 Robot Vacuum gets a big $100 discount from Walmart

Looking to upgrade your vacuum? Originally priced at $300, the Ecovacs Deebot N79 Wi-Fi enabled vacuum cleaner is now available at Walmart for only $200. Automate your cleaning and save $100.
Posted By Gina Guadeloupe
HP Spectre x360 13 (late 2018)
Deals

HP’s Spectre x360 13 convertible laptop gets a $150 price cut in flash sale

HP, once largely known for PCs and printers, may have arrived late to the laptop game, but it has become a worthy competitor to Apple, Dell, and others. Now, the HP Spectre x360 13 laptop can be yours for just $1,330.
Posted By William Hank
samsung galaxy tab a 10 1 inch amazon deal
Deals

Score the Samsung 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab A for less than $200 on Amazon

This Samsung 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab A flaunts a nice build quality and a decent mix of features for an affordable price of $198. Bring your digital entertainment anywhere with you by taking advantage of this sweet discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
HP Envy 13
Deals

HP’s 72-hour flash sale drops price cuts on laptops, printers, and headsets

HP's ongoing 72-hour flash sale includes up to 61% off select products, in addition to an extra 5% off select PCs and bundles with the promo code BTSSTACK5, and an extra 10% off with the code BTSSTACK10.
Posted By William Hank
haier window air conditioner walmart deals condit
Deals

Walmart will deliver these under-$200 Haier air conditioners overnight for free

A broken air conditioner during the warmest days of 2019 is a real pain. Luckily, you can get a Haier window air conditioner for under $200 on Walmart's online store today. Order by noon to get free overnight delivery.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
kwikset smart electronic deadbolts amazon price unlock 99130 003 smartcode 913 ul deadbolt lifestyle
Deals

Amazon unlocks up to 30% off on Kwikset’s smart electronic deadbolts

You will not worry about losing your keys again as the Kwikset Electronic Deadbolts are currently discounted by up to 30% on Amazon. We listed them here so you can choose which one will suit your needs.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
best laptop deals featured
Computing

Our best laptop deals for July 2019, including the discounted Dell XPS 13

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work, we have you covered. We've put together a list of the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Rylo
Deals

Get the Rylo Action Cam at a discounted price of $350 on Best Buy and Amazon now

The usually $500 Rylo Action Camera is now only $350. Order from Best Buy for the option to pay six monthly payments of $58.34. Save an additional $50 if you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card and use the gift card.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
segway electric scooter and more amazon prime day deals es2 lifestyle 03
Deals

Score a Segway electric scooter for its lowest price with this exclusive deal

For a limited time, tech retailer Wellbots is providing an exclusive discount for Digital Trends readers on both the Ninebot by Segway ES2 and ES4 scooters. All you need to do is enter our exclusive code at checkout to claim the savings.
Posted By Ed Oswald