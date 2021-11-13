Retailers have started their best Black Friday deals early this year. They’re worried about running out of product before holiday shopping traditionally starts. You’ve probably heard the warnings by now: Shop early or forever hold you peace! Anything with semiconductors is going to be in short supply this year thanks to the global microchip shortage. Thankfully, that just means retailers have been bringing out substantial discounts since August. The best Black Friday phone deals have been popping for over a month now. If upgrading your smartphone game is on your Black Friday list this year, you should pull the trigger as soon as possible.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Black Friday Deal: Cheapest Price Today

One of the more unique smartphone offerings just got a fantastic discount. You can get a brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 from Amazon for $925, that’s $75 cheaper than the original price of $1,000. This deal is subject to the same limited supply that all smartphones are experiencing, so we’re not sure how long it will stick around. Contrary to our earlier predictions, phones are getting bigger and bigger. The size difference between the iPhone 13 Plus and the iPad Mini, as a result, is getting smaller and smaller. How are we supposed to fit these in a pocket? Samsung answered that with their foldable smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a beautiful and unique device. It’s a full-sized, normal smartphone that can fold perfectly in half for storage. Its clamshell design is reminiscent of a Gameboy Advance SP circa 2003, or classic flip phones of the same era. However, it is anything but outdated. In fact, the Flip 3 is on the cutting edge of smartphone technology. The screen itself folds, so when it’s open there is no seam whatsoever. It’s a gorgeous and unique design, and it makes the phone much more compact and portable.

If the idea of flipping your phone open to check every text sounds cumbersome, rest assured Samsung has considered that. The Flip 3 has a touchscreen on the outside of the phone, so you can do basic tasks like viewing notifications and checking the weather without opening the phone. But when you do open it, the advantages of a foldable smartphone become apparent. First of all, you can use the phone when it’s only partially open. You can check texts with an added bit of privacy. Better yet, you can use the dual screen functions to play a movie on the top half while you browse Twitter or message friends on the bottom half. You can grab this truly unique smartphone at Amazon for only $925, that’s $75 cheaper than the original price of $1,000.

