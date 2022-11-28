 Skip to main content
B2G2 Cyber Monday deal on select toys and board games at GameStop

Briley Kenney
If you’re looking to grab some great deals on toys and board games, whether for yourself or to gift to family and friends, you’re in luck! GameStop is hosting a B2G2 deal, that is buy two get two free, and there are quite a few toys and board games included. Just to give you some idea of what’s available, listed items include Squishmallows, Jakks Pacific toys, themed Uno sets, Tiger Electronics handheld games, Pokémon gear, and even some Nerf toys. Honestly, the best way to know for sure what’s included is to get in there and sift through the sale yourself, which you can do below. We’ll also highlight some of our favorites.

Plush toys? Check. Action figures? Check. Board games? Check. But it’s not just your favorite toys and games, there are a ton of different properties, universes, and fandoms included in this sale which is what makes it such a promising opportunity. The deal will only be live for Cyber Monday though, so if you have any interest at all we recommend checking it out, at the very least. While we did mention some of the items above, we’ll also share some more highlights.

Here are some recommended items, but we highly encourage you to browse through the sale, because we couldn’t possibly share everything here:

  • Hasbro Monopoly Star Wars Boba Fett board game —
  • Uno The Legend of Zelda-themed card game —
  • Monopoly: Roblox 2022 Edition board game —
  • Super Mario Bros. Yoshi multi-pack action figures —
  • Tiger Electronics X-Men Edition —
  • Ultra Pro Pokemon Trainer Trivia game —
  • Epoch Games Super Mario Blow Up! Shaky Tower game —

What’s fantastic about this sale, in particular, is that Cyber Monday and Cyber Week deals are often reserved for electronics and household gear. This GameStop sale shakes things up a bunch by including a ton of great toys and games. Since you’re likely on the hunt for some great gifts for friends and family anyway, GameStop’s selection makes things a whole lot easier. If you’re more interested in the latest video games, you might also check out , which includes titles up to 60% off. Speaking of video games, GameStop is also hosting a buy two get one free sale on all pre-owned Xbox One and PS4 games, so you can grow your library or grab titles that you’ve been wanting! Most B2G1 video game sales apply to older titles or a limited selection but that’s not true here — there are some hot new releases in there too.

Ultimately, whatever you’re looking for, games, toys, collectibles, and more, GameStop is the place to be.

