Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

GameStop Clearance Event: take an extra 50% off sale prices

Lucas Coll
By

As the biggest video game retail store chain the U.S., GameStop is a name that pretty much all gamers are familiar with. It’s the go-to local destination for video games, consoles, collectibles, and more, and frequently runs sales and discounts both in-store and online. This week, the GameStop Clearance Sale is slashing prices even further, and from September 11 until September 17, you can enjoy an additional 50% discount on items that are already marked down in stores. You have a week to save, so now’s the time to hit up your local GameStop and get shopping.

GameStop storefront from outside.

It’s no secret that GameStop sells pretty much everything game-related under the sun. If it has anything to do with video gaming, chances are GameStop has it. And, unlike online-only retailers such as Amazon, GameStop has hundreds of brick-and-mortar retail stores dotted across the U.S. — nearly 3,000 as of 2022, in fact — meaning that you can hop in the car and get what you need right away without having to wait for the mailman.

It’s also no secret that GameStop’s inventory is huge, featuring everything from new and pre-owned gaming consoles and video games to accessories, figures, collectibles, and even apparel. GameStop even carries as well, and it’s also a great place to shop for older games and consoles if you’re looking for some deals on last-gen hardware.

Note that the GameStop Clearance Sale applies to items in store, not online, so be sure to if you haven’t already so you can get shopping before the event ends on September 17th. If you want to save even more (especially if you’re already a frequent GameStop shopper), then you should also consider signing up to .

For just $15 per year, the GameStop PowerUp Rewards program offers a ton of great benefits including 2% back in rewards for every purchase, first dibs on new releases and pre-orders, exclusive access to members-only deals and Pro Day sales, and a digital subscription to Game Informer magazine. You also get a $10 rewards bonus just for signing up along with a$5 monthly reward after that, so your membership pretty much pays for itself.

