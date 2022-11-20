This content was produced in partnership with GameStop.

Earlier this year GameStop kicked off a tremendous in-store exclusive offer, getting customers an extra 50% off already reduced clearance items. Well, GameStop just leveled-up that deal by layering in the option to buy online and pickup in store or same day delivery!

Looking to save big and shop the extra 50% off clearance deal but not sure what’s available at your local GameStop? See a great deal on a game you really want to play, but don’t want to wait for it to ship? Well, now you can shop your local GameStop’s inventory online and just pop in to pick it up or you can have it delivered on the same day by just adjusting your setting at checkout and you’re all set! There are some absolutely ridiculous prices to claim as part of this event too. A great example is Hades — available for both and — which is normally $20, but on sale right now for $10, saving you $10 on a physical copy. Of course, that’s not the only thing on sale, in addition to video games, there are collectibles, PC peripherals, toys, wearables — like the — and so much more! You can shop that sale below, or keep reading for some of our top picks!

The obvious inclusion here is video games, of which there are lots of titles across multiple platforms. Notable games include Deathloop, NieR Replicant, Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, and many more. You’ll also find games on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Series X, and beyond.

But some of the more interesting deals as part of this clearance sale include other items, from collectibles to trading games and PC accessories. Here are some of those great deals:

PC peripherals and gear

Razer Seiren X Cardioid condenser streaming microphone –

Logitech C922 Pro Stream webcam —

Atrix portable green screen with tripod stand —

Westinghouse 34-inch Ultra Wide Quad HD AMD FreeSync curved gaming monitor —

Toys and collectibles

The Wand Company Pokemon die-cast Poke Ball replica —

Jakks Pacific Nintendo Super Mario Wave 2.5-inch figures —

Marvel Loki horned helmet set (GameStop exclusive) —

Kutobukiya ArtFX premiere She-Hulk limited edition 8.2-inch statue —

These are just a few awesome deals from each category, but we highly recommend you browse the clearance items for yourself because there’s so much! You have until December 31 to save big so go check it out. And remember, one of the highlights of this clearance sale is that if you buy it online and it’s available at a local store, you can pick it up in person! You can always ship to your doorstep too!

Editors' Recommendations