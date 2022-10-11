Go Pro, get more — that’s the slogan GameStop loves to throw around, and it’s certainly enticing. It’s part of their program that rewards its most loyal customers who have signed up for the program. But while there are loads of benefits offered throughout the year, like a welcome reward, monthly rewards points, and exclusive early access to some pretty amazing offers, nothing beats Pro Week — a special celebration event for Pro members happening from October 9 to October 15! This year they’ve got a lot of awesome stuff up their sleeves, so if you’re not already a member, you should probably go sign up ASAP.

Here’s a quick taste of just what Pro Week has to offer. For starters, Pro members will be able to nab a buy-two-get-one-free deal on collectibles. Not into collectibles? No problem. They’ll also earn up to 5% in rewards on select shopping categories, as well as up to 60% off on some of the hottest video game titles. That’s a lot going on, right? Well, it’s not all. Pro members will also save on PC systems, PC accessories, PC components, select monitors, gaming headsets, and much more. Seriously, there are way too many promotions and offers to list, but you won’t be able to take advantage unless you’re a PowerUp Rewards Pro member! Keep reading for some of the finer details about the event!

Even without Pro Week kicking off and all of these incredible offers, it genuinely pays to be a member. For just $15 per year, you’ll get up to $150 in annual value. A $10 welcome reward is given — in the form of 10,000 rewards points — that you can use immediately when you shop. A $5 monthly reward — up to $60 total in value throughout the year — is added to your account the first week of every month, also available to spend on games, accessories, collectibles, and more. Plus, you’ll earn 2% back in rewards points, or 20 points for every dollar you spend. You could be using all of those rewards points right now if you had already been signed up, so what are you waiting for? More importantly, you’ll get exclusive access to everything happening for Pro Week, like major savings on video games, accessories, PC gear, and more.

We certainly have our eyes on that buy-two-get-one-free deal for collectibles. It’s time to stock up and decorate our geek cave! Collectibles include a huge variety of items from framed photos and figurines to statues and trading cards. There’s a lot to love about GameStop’s collectibles. You can even grab model kits from the likes of Gundam, Transformers, and beyond. It’s more than meets the eye, folks.

Just for a quick recap, here are some of the promotions happening during Pro Week this year — taking place from October 9 to October 15:

Buy two get one free on select collectibles

Get 5% in rewards on select categories through 10/15/22

Save up to 60% off some of the hottest video game titles

50% off Atrix PC and video game accessories

Up to 30% off PCs and laptops

Up to 50% off PC accessories

Up to 40% off PC components

Up to 30% off select monitors

Head on over to GameStop’s site to become a PowerUp Rewards Pro member now, or you’ll miss out on some of those fantastic offers.

