 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Gaming

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

GameStop’s Pro Week will have some amazing offers, but only if you’re a member

Briley Kenney
By

Go Pro, get more — that’s the slogan GameStop loves to throw around, and it’s certainly enticing. It’s part of their program that rewards its most loyal customers who have signed up for the program. But while there are loads of benefits offered throughout the year, like a welcome reward, monthly rewards points, and exclusive early access to some pretty amazing offers, nothing beats Pro Week — a special celebration event for Pro members happening from October 9 to October 15! This year they’ve got a lot of awesome stuff up their sleeves, so if you’re not already a member, you should probably go sign up ASAP.

Here’s a quick taste of just what Pro Week has to offer. For starters, Pro members will be able to nab a buy-two-get-one-free deal on collectibles. Not into collectibles? No problem. They’ll also earn up to 5% in rewards on select shopping categories, as well as up to 60% off on some of the hottest video game titles. That’s a lot going on, right? Well, it’s not all. Pro members will also save on PC systems, PC accessories, PC components, select monitors, gaming headsets, and much more. Seriously, there are way too many promotions and offers to list, but you won’t be able to take advantage unless you’re a PowerUp Rewards Pro member! Keep reading for some of the finer details about the event!

GameStop Pro Days epic savings promo.

Even without Pro Week kicking off and all of these incredible offers, it genuinely pays to be a member. For just $15 per year, you’ll get up to $150 in annual value. A $10 welcome reward is given — in the form of 10,000 rewards points — that you can use immediately when you shop. A $5 monthly reward — up to $60 total in value throughout the year — is added to your account the first week of every month, also available to spend on games, accessories, collectibles, and more. Plus, you’ll earn 2% back in rewards points, or 20 points for every dollar you spend. You could be using all of those rewards points right now if you had already been signed up, so what are you waiting for? More importantly, you’ll get exclusive access to everything happening for Pro Week, like major savings on video games, accessories, PC gear, and more.

We certainly have our eyes on that buy-two-get-one-free deal for collectibles. It’s time to stock up and decorate our geek cave! Collectibles include a huge variety of items from framed photos and figurines to statues and trading cards. There’s a lot to love about GameStop’s collectibles. You can even grab model kits from the likes of Gundam, Transformers, and beyond. It’s more than meets the eye, folks.

Just for a quick recap, here are some of the promotions happening during Pro Week this year — taking place from October 9 to October 15:

  • Buy two get one free on select collectibles
  • Get 5% in rewards on select categories through 10/15/22
  • Save up to 60% off some of the hottest video game titles
  • 50% off Atrix PC and video game accessories
  • Up to 30% off PCs and laptops
  • Up to 50% off PC accessories
  • Up to 40% off PC components
  • Up to 30% off select monitors

Head on over to GameStop’s site to become a PowerUp Rewards Pro member now, or you’ll miss out on some of those fantastic offers.

Editors' Recommendations

This is your chance to save over $500 on a powerful Lenovo gaming PC
Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming PC on white background.
The new Dell G16 gaming laptop just got a $240 discount
An open Dell G16 laptop with its lid open.
Build out your game library with GameStop’s video game sale, live now!
black friday gaming deals xbox and nintendo switch bf video games featured
Take advantage of this GameStop trade-in deal and upgrade to a PS5 for less
The Playstation 5 system standing upright. standing upright.
Best Newegg deals for October 2022
Newegg Green Monday sale
Prime Early Access Sale: Save 21% on the Arlo Video Doorbell
A finger touching the Arlo Video Doorbell, mounted on a house wall.
Save $300 on the MacBook Pro 16 for Prime Day 2022
apple macbook air pro deals amazon summer sale 2020 16 ry 9 2 3 720x720
Echelon Stride Treadmill is 15% off in the Walmart Rollback Sale
tomtom jumps into the fitness watch pool with runner and multi sport treadmill
Surface Laptop 4 is $200 off in Best Buy’s rival Prime Day sale
surface laptop 3 news rumors specs release date price surfacelaptop3 4 jpg
Best Buy’s rival October Prime Day sale brings cheap TVs, laptops
Best Buy Prime Day graphic with a screen from bestbuy.com.
October Prime Day Sale: Save $70 on the Kindle Oasis
A person holding the Kindle Oasis with one hand.
The Best Deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022
amazon prime early access sale 2
Get the Fire 7 Tablet for $45 in the Prime Early Access Sale
amazon fire 7 tablet deal presidents day 2021