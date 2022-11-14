This content was produced in partnership with GameStop.

While everyone is busy shopping for TVs, major electronics, and household items, one of the best categories to watch during Black Friday and the holiday shopping events is video games. Even some of the hottest titles see a decent price drop, so it’s worth browsing and checking back regularly to see what’s changed. But we have some fantastic news for you: You don’t necessarily have to wait until Black Friday to get amazing deals on games and gaming gear. GameStop is hosting a pre-Black Friday sale that will run up to the main event on November 25. Right now, you can enjoy up to 50% off a wide variety of games, and we do mean a wide variety.

Just to share some of the titles you can look forward to at a discount, there’s The Last of Us Part II, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, WWE 2K22, Monster Hunter Rise, Grand Theft Auto V, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and much more. To find out what’s out there, you’ll just have to browse through the eligible games yourself! We’ll call out some of our favorite deals and talk a little more about GameStop’s Early Black Friday sale below.

All systems are included in this sale, from PS4 and PS5 to Nintendo Switch. Need a new Xbox One game? Yep, those are here too. Most exciting is that there are a lot of newer titles included in this sale, so you can save big right now, and have your games relatively early — you don’t have to wait until November 25 for Black Friday sales. Of course, that doesn’t mean there won’t be good deals later, but typically a lot of people wait until the official event to shop and there’s just no need this year, especially if you’re looking for a certain game.

You can also have anything you buy shipped right to your doorstep, or pick it up at a local store if it’s in stock near you. The star of the show here is the prices. Here are some of our favorite deals, live now:

WWE 2K22 for PS5 | Xbox Series X —

Mass Effect Legendary Edition for PS4 | Xbox One —

MLB The Show 22 for Xbox One | Xbox Series X —

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for Nintendo Switch —

Monster Hunter Rise for Nintendo Switch —

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for PS4 | Xbox One —

Of course, just keep in mind these deals may change in the lead-up to Black Friday, and items will be going out of stock — and coming back in stock.

But if games aren’t your thing, or they’re just not what you’re looking for right now, you might also consider GameStop’s additional promotions. You can save up to 40% on PC accessories and related items right now. If you’re a collector, or you just want some gear from your favorite franchise or universe, there’s a spend-and-save offer , too. Right now, if you spend spend $75 you’ll get 15% off, or spend $125 and you’ll get 25% off — online only. The collectibles deal does not include trading cards, LEGO, or clearance items.

We highly recommend at least taking a look at the games that are on sale pre-Black Friday, as well.

Editors' Recommendations