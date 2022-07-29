If you missed out on the great gaming Prime Day sales, GameStop has you covered with big discounts on various gaming gear for different budgets. Whether you want to pick up a budget gaming laptop or a high-end gaming desktop, let’s jump right in and see what’s available.

MSI Pulse GL66 — $750, was $949

If you’re looking to get into gaming but don’t want to pay an arm and a leg, this gaming laptop deal gives you low- to mid-tier performance at a great price. While the RTX 3050 isn’t a high-end card and is often outshone by GPUs like the RTX 2060 and 2070, the Full HD and 60Hz refresh rate screen it’s running balance well with the power, meaning that you can run even the latest games on mid-level graphics settings without taxing the GPU too much. MSI pairs the GPU with an 11th-gen Intel i5-11400H, a mid-tier CPU that gives you a bit of versatility for programming, light editing work, coding, and general productivity, so it’s nice to have. You also get 8GB of RAM, which should be enough for most folks, and the 512GB SSD may be a bit on the smaller side, so you’ll likely want to pick up a good external hard drive deal to supplement it.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme — $1,000, was $1,300

Of course, another way to go is a great gaming PC deal, and CyberPowerPC is known as a good boutique pre-built PC company. Right out of the gate, you get an upgraded RTX 3060, which will allow you to push the resolution or the refresh rate a little bit further to 144Hz that you can pair with one of our gaming monitor deals if you also need one of those. The CPU is an 11th-gen Intel i5-11400F, about the same power as on the MSI Pulse, so you’ll be able to get various tasks done without too much trouble. RAM also sits at 8GB, which should work for most folks, and the 500GB internal SSD should be OK, although supplementing it a bit might be needed down the line.

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6 — $1,300, was $1,540

If you’re looking for a mid-tier gaming laptop, the Legion 5 Gen 6 is a strong contender, with a massive 17.3-inch screen that gives you a huge amount of screen to work with. Whether it’s for gaming, productivity, coding, or graphical design, you won’t feel cramped. The GPU is an RTX 3060, which isn’t too bad given the price range, and the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H is a mid-tier CPU equivalent to the i5 and sometimes beating it in some gaming metrics. As for RAM, you get a whopping 16GB, which is more than enough for most people, even power users, and the 1TB SSD means you won’t constantly reach for an external hard drive. It also does a great job of expelling heat to keep the keyboard cool, although the left-sided detent of the mousepad might be annoying for some, and you may find yourself switching off the trackpad when you’re gaming.

iBUYPOWER Trace MR1003Ti — $2,302, was $3,200

Here’s a high-end gaming PC that’s going to blow your socks off, as this iBUYPOWER desktop comes with an RTX 3080 Ti, which is one of the most powerful GPUs on the market, meaning that you’ll easily be able to play games with high graphical settings and 4K resolution. It may struggle a bit on higher resolutions at 4K, but with smart tweaking, you can take advantage of the best gaming monitors on the market. The CPU is a powerful 11th-gen Intel i7-11700KF, which is only superseded by the i9, and should give you more than enough power to do what you need. As for the RAM, you probably won’t be surprised that it has 16GB since it is a high-end build, and the included 1TB SSD should be enough for most people.

