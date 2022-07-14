 Skip to main content
14,000 people love this gaming chair, and it’s only $70 today

Georgina Torbet
By
A 360 of the High Back Gaming Chair on Amazon in a white and black colorway.

Although Amazon’s Prime Day sales event technically ended yesterday, there are still some terrific Prime Day deals available today — including this killer gaming chair Prime Day deal. This chair usually goes for $85 but you can pick it up today for $70, saving you $15. These last-minute Prime Day deals won’t last for long though, so move fast if you’re hoping to score a new chair for your office or gaming setup.

If you’ve spent too much time hunched over your desk or sitting on an uncomfortable kitchen stool recently, you’ll know that not having a supportive chair can make time spent at your computer miserable. So here’s a great chance to pick up a popular, comfortable chair for your gaming setup or home office for well under $100. With its simple setup that includes all the tools you need, you won’t have to go digging through a toolbox or do any complicated work to get this chair ready to work immediately.

This chair, on sale in its black and white version, can swivel and roll on its wheels for easy movement around your room, and it has plenty of adjustment options. You can raise and lower the height so it’s appropriate for your desk as well as tilting the backrest forward or back to find the right angle for your needs. And there’s a control handle which you can push to stop the chair from tilting if you want it to be stationary. The chair has a capacity of up to 250 pounds, which should work for most people, and the base can hold a capacity of 2500 pounds so you know it will be solid and sturdy.

The big selling point of this chair is its comfort, with its ergonomic arm rests and lumbar support plus headrest. Over 14,000 reviews on Amazon have rated it an average of 4.5 out of 5, and customers report finding it comfortable and easy to assemble. This is an entry-level chair so don’t expect the heights of luxury, but if you’re after something affordable and comfortable then this has you covered — or if you’re looking for something more luxurious, check out more of the best Prime Day gaming chair deals available to shop today.

