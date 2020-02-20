Gaming, no matter the platform, is not only about hitting the commands and looking at the screen. Focusing on the auditory part of the game is also important, as hearing more details can significantly improve your gameplay. While a booming surround sound system can immerse you in the action of your favorite games, it may not always provide much accuracy as the audio isn’t delivered straight to your ears. The best option would be to invest in a quality gaming headset. It’s also very helpful for communication when it comes to multiplayer gaming.

Amazon has an amazing sale going right now on brand-name gaming headsets. We’ve compiled here a few top-rated models – wired and wireless – that are compatible with a variety of gaming platforms. Jump on these gaming deals now and save as much as $103.

Sennheiser GSP 600, Wired – $147 ($103 off)

Sennheiser’s excellent and innovative technology in the audio tech industry has now extended into the gaming headset field. Take for instance the GSP 600. This model sports German-engineered transducers that provide an exceptional combination of superb dynamics, outstanding clarity, and extended bass. The company also tossed in the latest noise-canceling tech to the headset’s microphone for pro-level crystal-clear in-game communication. The mic can be quickly muted by raising the boom arm.

This Sennheiser gaming headset does not come with an active noise cancellation, but its ergonomic ear pads are thick enough to block out ambient sound on a physical level. The memory ear foam in the ear cups also conforms to the shape of the ears to preserve lower frequency performance, allowing for full noise isolation. Another convenient exterior feature is the suede-like material on the ear pads that keeps your ears cool during long gaming sessions.

Step up your gameplay with the Sennheiser GSP 600 professional gaming headset. It’s highly recommended by Amazon customers, with commendations focusing mostly on its fantastic mic, extreme comfort, high durability, and pinpoint accuracy. Order this pair now for only $147, or $103 below the normal selling price.

Compatibility: PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, and other consoles with 3.5mm jack input

SteelSeries Arctis Pro GameDAC, Wired – $200 ($50 off)

Gamers looking to experience high-fidelity audio and a premium feel in a gaming headset don’t need to look any further than the SteelSeries Arctis Pro. It stands out in so many categories, making it the best gaming headset for virtually any gaming system. For starters, it offers support for hi-res audio that enables users to tweak surround sound and EQ settings at a much larger scale than the competition.

Whether you identify as a PC or PS4 gamer, you’re in store for a spectacular stereo mix with tighter bass, with the in-game effects sounding more distinct and positional cues more precise. High-quality multiplayer communication is also assured, thanks to the super-clear microphone that even rivals some professional-grade audio equipment.

In terms of design, the Arctis Pro isn’t just your ordinary gaming headset. It looks very sleek and somehow mimics the looks of audiophile headphones. Its novel, one-size-fits-all headband also promises comfortable wear no matter how long you are wearing it. Grab this pair now on Amazon at a sale price of $200.

Compatibility: The GameDAC model works with PC and PS4

HyperX Cloud Revolver S, Wired – $127 ($23 off)

The HyperX Cloud Revolver S is currently featured in our “best gaming headsets” list and is actually our pick as the finest premium wired headset. It’s outfitted with three connection types – 3.55mm, dual 3.5mm, and wired USB – making it perfect for gamers on all platforms. This model really is a true plug-and-play that doesn’t require driver downloads, software, or breakout boxes.

While its versatility is impressive, sound performance is really where the HyperX Cloud Revolver S shines. It comes packed with seven positional speakers that pump out rich and accurate sound with depth and distance. As if that’s not enough, there’s also the Dolby Surround 7.1 technology that ensures cinematic audio clarity and the studio-grade sound stage that excels in FPS and open-environment settings. The exterior is also well thought of and you can wear it for long gaming sessions without discomfort.

From kills and gunshots to grenade tosses and callouts, the Hyper Cloud Revolver S lets you hear game sounds more accurately. This pair is currently up for grabs for $127 on Amazon.

Compatibility: PC, Xbox One, and PS4

Sony PlayStation Platinum, Wireless – $114 ($46 off)

If you’ve had your fill of wires, the Sony PlayStation Platinum might suit your needs. This model is brimming with features and works with multiple platforms. With a lightweight, durable profile and solid battery power, you’ll be able to stay in the game longer while keeping your head and ears comfortable.

This gaming headset packs an array of technology that will redefine your gaming audio. It has a stunning 7.1-channel Virtual Surround Sound powered by a revolutionary 3D audio technology. This feature faithfully reproduces everything, such as the whisper of ghosts to the thunder of guns, by creating a rich and detailed soundstage for your virtual world. Advanced dual mics are also built into the device for capturing and blocking out distractions or unwanted noise. Fine-tuning the headset is made easy through the companion app from the PlayStation store.

Don’t miss the chance to bring home this pair for only $114 on Amazon. Order now and score $46 in savings.

Compatibility: PS4, PC, PSVR, and mobile devices with 3.5mm jack input

