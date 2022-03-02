We found the best gaming laptop deals under $1,000

If you’re looking to get your game on with a new gaming laptop, there are a ton of great gaming laptop deals out there. But nothing beats the thrill of a new gaming laptop except the satisfaction of bringing it home under budget, which is why we’ve tracked down the best gaming laptop deals under $1,000. If you’re looking to build out a full gaming setup, each of these great gaming laptops pairs well with our gaming monitor deals, so read onward and get the details on the best gaming laptops you can grab right now for less than $1,000.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $850, was $1,119

A Dell laptop is always a great option when you’re buying a new laptop, and the Dell G15 is a great gaming laptop option. It features the power of a six-core Intel processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with 4GB of RAM, and 8GB of super-fast system RAM. These all come together to create a gaming experience that’s at a whole new level, with rapid refresh rates keeping gameplay from breaking apart or lagging. An Alienware-inspired thermal design allows the Dell G15 play harder and for longer stretches without overheating, and a new, robust finish on the standard edition gives it a toughness you don’t find on many laptops. At just $850, not only is the Dell G15 one of the best gaming laptop options under $1,000 but it’s such a great value that you should even consider spending a little extra for it if you’re looking for the best gaming laptops under $500.

MSI Sword Gaming Laptop — $900, was $1,200

The MSI Sword 15.6-inch gaming laptop is a great gaming laptop option that features all of the things you could be looking for with the best gaming laptops. It has the power of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics card with 4GB of dedicated RAM, an Intel Core i7 processor, and a 144Hz display that will keep your gameplay images from breaking apart, lagging, or stuttering during fast-paced action. It also features a 512GB solid-state drive, which allows you to store a good amount of games on your gaming laptop, and it also makes for ultrafast startups, so you’ll never have to wait around to get your game on. A free upgrade to Windows 11 is included with your purchase of the MSI Sword gaming laptop at Best Buy, and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is included as well, so you won’t have to wait to put your new MSI Sword gaming laptop to work.

ASUS ROG Strix G15 Gaming Laptop — $999, was $1,199

Just $999 at Walmart right now, the ASUS ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop slides in just under out $1,000 threshold, but blows the top off of what an affordable gaming laptop can do. It comes with AMD Ryzen 7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics card with 4GB of RAM, and an impressive 16GB of dedicated system RAM. It also features a ROG intelligent thermal cooling system that will keep you gaming for hours on end without the laptop overheating, and a ROG Aura Sync System with four-zone RGB keyboard that makes for a unique and intuitive gaming experience. Included with the ASUS ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop is one month of PC Game Pass, and if that’s not enough gaming for you, you can also explore the best RPGS on PC and the best PC games for some games to pair with your new ASUS ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop.

