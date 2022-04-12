Want to play Elden Ring? Get a new gaming PC today from $550

The best gaming PC deals ensure that you get great value for money without missing out on excellent hardware. With Elden Ring one of the biggest games out there right now, you’re almost certainly super keen to be able to check it out. That’s why we’ve taken a look at some great gaming PC deals that are ideally suited for playing FromSoftware’s latest hit. Read on while we take you through what to expect.

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop — $550, was $650

If you’re on a tight budget, the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop might be worth considering. It offers an AMD Ryzen 3 5300G processor along with 8GB of memory plus 256GB of SSD storage. In terms of graphics, it has an AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card. Admittedly, Elden Ring‘s minimum system requirements expect 12GB of memory which means — on the surface — the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop doesn’t make the cut. However, many users have reported that the game will run with 8GB of memory, providing you temper your expectations and set things on low. It’s not the ideal way to play Elden Ring but if money is tight and you’re really keen to play the game somehow, the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop is good enough. Besides its core specs, it also comes with Windows 11, an HP 3-in-1 memory card reader, plus 5.1 surround sound.

HP Omen — $1,350, was $1,650

The HP Omen is a pretty powerful gaming desktop that isn’t afraid to show off its powerful looks either. It offers an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor along with 16GB of memory plus 1TB of SSD storage. That’s more than sufficient for running Elden Ring plus you have plenty of storage space left to install some other games, too. Its graphics card is an AMD Radeon RX 6700XT meaning it’s more than capable of playing the latest games including Elden Ring, thanks to easily matching its recommended requirements. Each component is well chosen, too, thanks to the graphics card offering 12GB of VRAM while the memory is HyperX — a highly reliable brand in RAM technology. It even comes with a mouse and keyboard although we’d suggest supplying your own. Looking great thanks to its tempered glass side panel, the HP Omen is a great option for the avid player.

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop — $1,372, was $2,000

Known for providing some of the best gaming desktops, the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop is a great option for anyone keen to play Elden Ring at a higher quality level than most. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory plus 1TB of SSD storage. On top of that is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12GB of VRAM so it’s more than capable of running Elden Ring at a great standard. Thanks to Alienware technology, the system is designed to use the hardware effectively, with a great thermal design ensuring overheating simply doesn’t happen, so you get the most from the system. Looking super stylish, it’s an excellent addition for gamers.

Asus ROG Gaming Desktop — $1,800, was $2,100

The Asus ROG Gaming Desktop is a true powerhouse of a gaming system. More than capable of running Elden Ring at high visual quality, it’s also great for pretty much every other game for the foreseeable future. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory. Impressively, that’s complemented by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card — one of the best out there at the moment. There’s plenty of storage space, too, as the Asus ROG Gaming Desktop offers up 512GB of SSD storage for your key files (including Elden Ring, of course) plus 2TB of storage for everything else too. Other useful features include 2 USB-C ports, 6 USB 2.0 ports, plus Bluetooth 5.0 support too. A system designed to last for a long time to come, this is the ultimate Elden Ring machine at the moment.

