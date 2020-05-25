The Memorial Day sales have brought steep discounts on Garmin and Samsung smartwatches. Namely, the Garmin Forerunner 45S and Garmin Fenix 6S, and the Samsung Galaxy Active and Samsung Galaxy Active 2 are on sale from as little as $150. Time isn’t on your side, though, so you’ll need to act fast if you want to be in with a chance of taking one home on the cheap.

Garmin Forerunner 45S — $150, was $200

If you’re just easing into the idea of having a wearable, then the Garmin Forerunner 45S is a great budget option especially for runners, with an outstanding 4 out of 5-star rating in our review. With multiple tracking abilities and more than a few exercise modes, it’s just as good for those who into cardio exercises. You’ll be able to keep track of the basics such as your heart rate, distance, calories burnt, as well as your speed, stress, energy, and sleep levels. It also has a GPS feature to boot along with Glonass and Galileo support.

You sure can look to your wrist and tell more than the time with its 1.04-inch color display that boasts a screen resolution of 208 x 208 pixels. Rest assured, you’re in for a comfortable viewing experience when reading your metrics and smart notifications. All you have to do is sync your smartphone and the Garmin Forerunner 45S automatically uploads to the Garmin Connect app for long-term progress tracking, relays texts and calls, and enables music playback.

The Garmin Forerunner is easy to operate using just five buttons to navigate. It also has a multi-day battery life that can stretch up to seven days on smartwatch mode on a single charge or a max of 14 hours when you leave it on GPS mode. You won’t have trouble sweating or accidentally plunging into the pool or shower as it is not just built to last through your workouts but is also rugged enough to handle being submerged up to 50 meters deep. Now is your chance to snag this cool wearable for only $150 instead of $200 from REI.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active — $150, was $200

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active is an affordable alternative to the flagship Galaxy Watch that is able to deliver everything you need from a smartwatch. Our review is also ready to vouch for its specs with a near-perfect 4-out-of-5 star rating. It flaunts a streamlined and durable design with a 40mm military-grade aluminum case attached to 20mm silicone straps that are as interchangeable as the watch’s face. Its 1.1-inch AMOLED display has a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels that is definitely readable in any light with well-saturated colors. The only significant feature you’d actually miss is the rotating bezel that makes navigation easier and quicker.

Called “Active” for a reason, fitness is where this Galaxy watch shines with its ability to analyze sleeping patterns, detect up to six exercises, and track up to 39 more activities, including swimming. The built-in GPS and heart rate monitor simply gives way to more accurate readouts giving you a better idea on how you can boost your workout performance. Pairing your compatible iOS or Android device is seamlessly achieved with Bluetooth 4.2 technology. Once connected, the Active instantly syncs with the Samsung Health app for long-term progress tracking, as well as to enable music playback and smart notifications.

Powered by Samsung’s Tizen OS, the Active works better with an Android counterpart, but contactless payments with either Samsung or Apple Pay are possible through its NFC (near-field communication) chip. Its dual-core Samsung Exynos 9110 processor and 750MB of RAM facilitates a smooth performance while its battery can run for two days depending on use and the mode you choose to apply. Usually priced at $200, Best Buy gives you a far better price at just $150.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 — $280, was $300

If you’re willing to stretch your budget a little further, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the successor of the original Galaxy Watch Active that spruces things up with a digital rotating bezel and improved tracking sensors geared for overall wellness. You also won’t be disappointed by its stunning display, fluid interface, or stellar two-day battery life that makes it more than a considerable but one of the best smartwatches you can buy today.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 is primarily a fitness-centric smartwatch that you can casually sport in the boardroom as well as in the gym. Its 1.4-inch screen is exceptionally bright with a screen resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. You can expect colors to burst, blacks to be deep, and texts to appear sharp. It also has an IP68 rating that certifies it is fully waterproof to one meter in depth for a period of 30 minutes.

The Active 2 likewise has the capacity to instantly track your exercises on the off chance you forget to set it up manually. Moreover, it optimizes your experience by relaying personalized insights that will motivate you to push your limits without feeling burnt out or too lax. It also takes your sleeping patterns, stress levels, health data, and blood pressure maintenance into consideration, ensuring you can always pursue your tiptop shape. Apart from being able to view smart notifications, you can also opt for contactless transactions with Samsung Pay, count on Bixby as a virtual assistant, and stream music without needing to pull up your phone. Amazon merely puts the cherry on top with a $20 discount that slashes its $300 list price to just $280.

Garmin Fenix 6S — $450, was $600

Garmin has a wearable available at almost every price point. Those looking for a premium smartwatch with multisport features will not need to look further than the brand’s top of the line Fenix 6S. That is if you’re willing to pay top dollar, too, which is all the more reason to take advantage of REI’s sale that brings its $600 list price down to a more feasible $450. It certainly is a wearable you can trust in the gym, office, and when you brave the outdoors for a timely adventure.

The Garmin Fenix 6S will wow you with its transflective 1.2-inch display and 240 x 240-pixel resolution. It may not be a touchscreen but it should be simple enough to navigate through its five buttons. You’ll get the full benefit of an array of tracking features dedicated but not limited to exercise. It is made to keep tabs of your steps, distance, speed, routes, calories burnt, swimming strokes and laps, stress, and sleep, among other metrics. And if you’re the type who enjoys going on hikes, treks, or ocean-diving, this slick wearable will not let you down as it can withstand water pressure up to 100 meters deep. It also won’t have you losing your way, with three different navigation systems that can secure your exact coordinates.

Garmin’s Fenix 6S is particularly designed for those with smaller wrist sizes, and can be linked to your smartphone to access various apps that will enable you to stay up to date. And with Garmin Pay, you’re in store for wireless transactions. As for its battery, you can count on it to last up to 25 hours with all its features active and up to an extreme 35 days on battery saver watch mode.

