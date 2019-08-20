Share

Golf sure is a fun sport on its own, especially when you have your gear ready instead of having to rent it. Apart from having a caddy, a golf cart, or a set of clubs, why not have a gadget that lets you improve on your form right on your wrist? Garmin is no stranger to fitness trackers and the Approach S20 GPS Golf Watch surely won’t disappoint as a personal golfing companion. Usually carrying a $170 price tag, you can bring this slick smartwatch to your next Golf match for $145 on Amazon.

The Garmin Approach S20 may not look much on the surface with a negative monochrome 128 x 128-pixel display on a 0.9-square-inch screen that reflects a readable font size even under direct sunlight. You would appreciate that it makes for an overall lightweight construction at only 1.6 ounces with a perforated silicone wristband for sizing and ventilation. Since it doesn’t have touchscreen functionality, four low-profile buttons on either side of the watch will enable quick and easy navigation compared to having to tap on a small screen.

As a golfing partner that wants you to up your game, the Approach S20 is complemented with the Garmin Connect app that automatically backs up your stats for long-term tracking and doubles as a platform where you can engage with an online golf community. The AutoShot round Analyzer is also accessible through the app and works to provide accurate measures of distance, shots, and your location per round. Course View comes with over 40,000 pre-installed courses that continually updates so you never find yourself lost, while Green View shows you the true shape and layout of the green. The watch is water-resistant to depths up to 50 meters, so it should be able to withstand rain, showers, or the off chance you drop it in a pool of water.

The Garmin Approach S20 comes with a digital scoreboard that tracks your score throughout your round and the option to save, review, or share your stats through Garmin Connect. The Golf watch also pairs seamlessly with Garmin TruSwing sensor for metrics that will help you with your swing consistency.

The Garmin Approach S20 is more than a golf watch as it also functions an activity tracker with smart features. You can bank on this watch to remind you to stay active, count your steps, log your calories, account for distance over time, and even monitor your sleep. Moreover, you can pretty much stay connected even while on the course with smart notifications for text, emails, and app alerts ready on your dial with Bluetooth connectivity.

The Garmin Approach S20 golf watch is a solid bet for golf enthusiasts. Grab one for yourself while supplies lasts and definitely while it is on sale for just $145.

Looking for more options? Check out the best bargains on Smartwatches this August, Labor Day sales, and more from our curated list of deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.