Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 deal dishes 15% discount on the Garmin Dash Cam 55

Drake Hawkins
By
garmin dash cam 55 001
Nolan Browning/Digital Trends

Amazon Prime Day 2019 promises great discounts on a lot of premium items, based on the pre-event deals we have seen. And it is not just the usual gadgets and appliances that are getting great price cuts before the sale starts on July 15. Early deals for the Garmin Dash Cam 55 and other automotive tech products are also popping up.

If you are looking for a discount on the best dash cam for 2019, you are in luck. The Garmin Dash Cam 55 is now only $170 on Amazon. That is a $30 from its usual of $200. We do not know when this sought-after car accessory will be on sale again, so make sure to place your order now.

There are several factors that make the Garmin Dash Cam 55 our favorite. First and foremost is the video quality. This dash cam is capable of recording in 1,440p resolution at 30 frames per second. In broad daylight, it clearly records small but significant details such as road signs and license plates. One big caveat we found during our review is its nighttime recording. Footage in the dark can become blown out because the camera automatically enhances any light source it finds. You can still make out details at night but only when direct light is low.

Another Dash Cam 55 feature that might come in handy for you is the voice control function. Instead of trigger buttons, you only need to speak the command phrases to control it. Saying “OK, Garmin” will wake the 2-inch LCD screen and show the vocal options. You can then command this dash cam to save video, take a picture, record audio, or start Travelapse without taking your hands off the wheel.

The Dash Cam 55 also helps increase driver awareness by giving forward collision and lane departure warnings. We found that Garmin’s system is fairly accurate and is less prone to false alerts compared to other dash cams.

Add peace of mind to every drive when you get the Garmin Dash Cam 55. You can order yours from Amazon now at a discounted price of $170. That is a $30 savings you can use to grab more items during this highly anticipated retail event.

Do not miss out on any Amazon Prime Deals deals or other tech news. Visit our curated deals page daily to stay up to date.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
Up Next

Early Prime Day deals: AirPods, 4K TVs, Instant Pot, and Xbox One discounts
best laptop deals featured
Computing

Our best laptop deals for July 2019, including the discounted Dell XPS 13

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work, we have you covered. We've put together a list of the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Dell Inspiron 5680 review
Deals

Dell rivals Amazon Prime Day with XPS and Alienware gaming desktop deals

If you’re after a new work or gaming desktop PC that won't break the bank, Dell’s Black Friday in July sale has you covered: We’ve rounded up a few of the top deals from the event, all of which pack the latest hardware and great…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon echo alexa device bundle deals 2nd gen and dot 3rd 1500x1000
Deals

Early Prime Day deals: AirPods, 4K TVs, Instant Pot, and Xbox One discounts

Prime Day 2019 is coming fast and great early deals pop up every day. We've been tracking the hottest categories including smart home devices, 4K TVs, laptops, and headphones pulling out the best deals.
Posted By Bruce Brown
smart home trends ring beams
Deals

Best Prime Day smart home deals: Google Nest and Amazon Echo sales

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs for 48 hours through July 16, so it's time to start working on planning your strategy. If you have electronics on your wish list, holding off till Prime Day could save you a bucket of cash.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Amazon Fire 7 (2019) review
Deals

Amazon drops price of the Fire 7 tablet 3-pack bundle by 27% before Prime Day

While the Fire 7 tablet has its share of weaknesses, it’s still a solid and affordable option especially if you aim to use it for casual purposes. You can order the 3-pack bundle today for only $110 instead of $150.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Fitbit Versa review
Deals

Amazon knocks 15% off price of the Fitbit Versa ahead of Prime Day

Whether or not you’re a fitness buff, you’ll surely find love with the Fitness Versa Smartwatch. After all, it’s named “Versa” for its versatility. Take advantage of Amazon's early Prime Day deal and get yours for only $169.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon prime day 2019 best deals so far apple watch and echo
Deals

Amazon drops Prime Day 2019 preview with $15 Fire TV Stick, $50 Echo, and more

The Prime Day 2019 start date is still July 15, but Amazon has dropped a rather impressive preview of the deals to come. Better yet, the retail giant has also announced that you will be able to shop some select deals on devices as early as…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Sony Wireless In-ear Sports Headphones
Deals

Sony wireless in-ear sports headphones are $50 off before Prime Day 2019

If you're after a rugged and water-resistant pair of workout earbuds, read on: The Bluetooth-connected Sony wireless in-ear sports headphones, which pack active noise canceling and boosted bass, are on sale right now for $50 off.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung uhd series smart tv amazon pre prime day deal flat 55 inch 4k 7
Deals

This Samsung UHD Series 7 Smart 4K TV gets a price cut ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Samsung Flat 55-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV is an excellent midrange 4K TV with incredible picture quality and smart functionalities. Take advantage of this pre-Prime Day deal and get it for only $498 instead of $600.
Posted By Erica Katherina
fossil q venture hr touchscreen
Deals

Amazon Pre-Prime Day Deal saves you $76 off Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR smartwatch

The Amazon Prime Day 2019 hype is peaking with the release of early deals. One of these is the 28% discount on the Fossil Women's Gen 4 Venture HR Smartwatch. Check it out to save on a classy smartwatch.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 13
Deals

Amazon drops a deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab E ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day officially kicks on July 15, but Amazon is now offering a $33 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inches Wi-Fi tablet. Get your own today for a great price of only $167 from its original price of $200.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
samsung chromebook pro review mem2
Deals

Samsung and Lenovo Chromebooks get some sneaky pre-Prime Day discounts 

Chromebooks have slowly but surely become a big part of the affordable laptop market.Now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the Samsung Pro Chromebook has been discounted down to just $467, and the Lenovo Chromebook C330 is now just $250.
Posted By William Hank
samsung galaxy s9 review
Deals

Amazon shaves $100 off Samsung Galaxy S9 ahead of Prime Day 2019

If you're looking for a deal on a high-end smartphone with a headphone jack, then your search might as well be over with the Samsung Galaxy S9. Amazon shaved $100 off its list price of $600 and is currently selling under $500.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Prime Day Deals 2019
Deals

Best Prime Day deals: Echo, Xbox, and Apple Watch discounts are already here

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen