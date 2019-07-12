Share

Amazon Prime Day 2019 promises great discounts on a lot of premium items, based on the pre-event deals we have seen. And it is not just the usual gadgets and appliances that are getting great price cuts before the sale starts on July 15. Early deals for the Garmin Dash Cam 55 and other automotive tech products are also popping up.

If you are looking for a discount on the best dash cam for 2019, you are in luck. The Garmin Dash Cam 55 is now only $170 on Amazon. That is a $30 from its usual of $200. We do not know when this sought-after car accessory will be on sale again, so make sure to place your order now.

There are several factors that make the Garmin Dash Cam 55 our favorite. First and foremost is the video quality. This dash cam is capable of recording in 1,440p resolution at 30 frames per second. In broad daylight, it clearly records small but significant details such as road signs and license plates. One big caveat we found during our review is its nighttime recording. Footage in the dark can become blown out because the camera automatically enhances any light source it finds. You can still make out details at night but only when direct light is low.

Another Dash Cam 55 feature that might come in handy for you is the voice control function. Instead of trigger buttons, you only need to speak the command phrases to control it. Saying “OK, Garmin” will wake the 2-inch LCD screen and show the vocal options. You can then command this dash cam to save video, take a picture, record audio, or start Travelapse without taking your hands off the wheel.

The Dash Cam 55 also helps increase driver awareness by giving forward collision and lane departure warnings. We found that Garmin’s system is fairly accurate and is less prone to false alerts compared to other dash cams.

Add peace of mind to every drive when you get the Garmin Dash Cam 55. You can order yours from Amazon now at a discounted price of $170. That is a $30 savings you can use to grab more items during this highly anticipated retail event.

