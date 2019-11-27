With retailers blasting us with promotions left and right for Black Friday 2019, it can be hard to discern which deals are actually good. This is especially true with fitness smartwatches. Now that many brands like Apple, Samsung, Garmin, and FitBit are in the mix, there are so many models and configurations to choose from — and just about all of them are getting price cuts for Black Friday. But not all deals are created equal.

We’ve scoured through a bunch of them from various online retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy and found one of the absolute best deals on a fitness smartwatch right now. The 51mm Garmin Fenix Sapphire is now only $300 — that’s half of the original retail price and the lowest it has ever been. The deal is available at Amazon and Best Buy.

(For those really looking to splurge, the Garmin Fenix 5X Plus is also on sale for $600 — a $200 discount.)

The “sapphire” in the name refers to the glass lens used in the device. This makes the watch far less susceptible to scratching and breakage. It also features a protective PVD-coated stainless steel bezel and buttons, as well as a reinforced housing for extra durability, making this one of the most rugged smartwatches on the market right now.

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity are included, with the latter allowing you to connect to Garmin Connect when in the range of your Wi-Fi network to upload activity data to the company’s online fitness community. Some of the health and activity features include heart rate monitoring, GPS, step and calorie counting, sleep quality readings, and more.

The Fenix 5X Sapphire comes loaded with automatic tracking profiles for a variety of different exercises and sports, including swimming and running, with full-color mapping on the device’s bright LED-backlit screen.

We understand that this smartwatch might typically be out of the price range of some, but considering the steep Black Friday price cut, it’s almost a no-brainer, especially for those who enjoy the outdoors. Get it now for Black Friday for only $300.

Dozens of Garmin products are on sale at Amazon, including smartwatches (including some for kids), fitness trackers and GPS units.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations