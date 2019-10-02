Amazon drops the price of the Garmin Forerunner 235 smartwatch by $100

The Apple Watch could be the best smartwatch there is but runners may find themselves more equipped with Garmin’s specialized line of GPS running watches. The Garmin Forerunner 235 is a prime example that delivers key metrics to boost your running performance along with smart capabilities that suit the purpose of staying connected. Running with this dynamic wearable would normally set you back by $330, but Amazon is ready to hand it over for $100 less, plus the chance to qualify to slash another $50 off its $230 sale price with an approved Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Garmin’s Forerunner 235 may essentially be ideal for runners but fitness enthusiasts can take advantage of its all-day tracking. More than being able to account for running-related metrics such as distance, pace, speed, cadence, let alone your chosen route, the GPS watch can also monitor sleep, count steps, as much as calories burnt and consumed. It also comes equipped with Elevate wrist heart rate technology that not only determines your heart rate zone or beats per minute in real time but also displays it in a colorful gauge to give you an accurate visual.

To further complement its purpose as a fitness wearable, it also features VO2 Max Estimate that gives you an idea of your oxygen intake during activity and when it senses you’ve been sitting or inactive for too long, the Forerunner 235 would vibrate to get you back on the move. Though it doesn’t track swimming, you won’t have any problem getting it wet or shielding it from splashes as it is water-resistant within the depths of 50 meters.

While you’ll be able to view your stats on the dial, you can opt for long-term progress tracking once you’ve managed to sync the Forerunner 235 to the Garmin Connect app. The app also serves as a portal to an online fitness community where you can interact with other members by joining challenges, sharing milestones, getting tips, and creating workouts. Smart notifications for calls, text messages, emails, and other app alerts are also automatically enabled after pairing your iOS or Android compatible device.

The Garmin Forerunner 235 sports a functional and straightforward design but you can make it more interesting by adding a touch of your personality by downloading custom watch faces, apps, and widgets from the Connect IQ store. With a battery life that can last up to nine days on smartwatch mode or 11 hours on GPS mode, it certainly has enough power to support an active lifestyle. Run wild and free without missing out on more than $100 in savings when you order from Amazon.

Looking for more options? Check out what we have on fitness trackers, Fitbit alternatives, and more on our curated deals page.

