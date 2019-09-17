Amazon cuts price of the Garmin Forerunner 235 running watch down to $225

The Apple Watch Series 4 may be the best overall smartwatch out there, but Garmin remains the king when it comes to GPS running watches. If you’re looking for a reliable fitness wearable that can help you track, record, and analyze your running performance, check out Amazon’s price cut on the Garmin Forerunner 235.

The black variant of the Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS running watch would normally cost you $330, but a 32% discount brings its price down to just $225. An extra $50 can also be taken off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa card application, which brings the final sale price to $175.

BUY NOW

Casual runners and fitness junkies will find love with the Garmin Forerunner 235. Apart from measuring distance, pace, speed, cadence, and other running-related metrics, it also comes with other health and activity tracking capabilities. For starters, it has the Elevate wrist heart rate technology that monitors the heart rate round the clock. A colorful gauge identifies your heart rate zone and beats per minute in real time.

This running watch can also monitor sleep, count steps, and track calories consumed throughout the day. It can even estimate the maximum volume of oxygen you can use per activity, all thanks to its built-in VO2 Max Estimate. If you’ve been inactive or sitting for too long, the watch will vibrate as a reminder for you to move. Basically, it helps you understand your body better and motivate you to achieve a more active lifestyle.

Another benefit of owning a Garmin tracker is the access to the Garmin Connect app, a one-stop source for all your health and fitness data. When connected to the app, you have the option to share your stats to other users. You can also create new workouts, build courses, and even challenge your friends to compete.

Stay connected even on the run when you pair it with your smartphone. Alerts include notifications on calls, calendar, text messages, social media, emails, and weather updates. You’ll also never run out of styling and personalization options with the Forerunner 235. Simply download watch faces, widgets, and more from the Connect IQ.

From running and fitness to connectivity, you can never go wrong with the Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS running watch. Grab a brand-new black model from Amazon today for only $225 instead of the usual $330.

Looking for more? Head over our curated deals page for the latest discounts on smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations