The discounted Garmin Forerunner 35 is a great Fitbit Versa alternative

There are a lot of different reasons to buy a smartwatch, but for many folks, the fitness features are at the forefront of their purchasing decision. Step counting, heart rate monitoring, GPS, and waterproofing are all important factors for anyone looking for a fitness companion. Though many smartwatches, like the Apple Watch and Fitbit Versa, offer these fitness tracking features, they tend to cost a bit more than most people are willing to pay. That’s where Garmin comes in. The Garmin Forerunner 35 is on sale on Amazon right now, and it’s a great Fitbit alternative.

This GPS watch was made for the sole purpose of fitness tracking. Whether you’re running, biking, swimming, or walking, the Forerunner 35 is able to give you key metrics to aid you in your quest for a healthier you. It also comes in with built-in GPS that is especially helpful for runners. You can track how far, how fast, and the exact route of your run. This Garmin watch continuously tracks steps, calories burned, the intensity of your workouts, and will even remind you when it’s time to get up and move.

Though the primary focus of the Garmin Forerunner is fitness, it still comes with many of the great features you’d expect from a smartwatch. It offers Bluetooth connectivity, smart notifications, and live tracking and music controls. On top of that, it will automatically upload your data to Garmin Connect, where you can join challenges, receive insights, and track your progress toward your goals. It’s slim and lightweight design makes it easy to wear and even easier to use.

Normally priced at $200, this Garmin fitness watch is down to just $133 on Amazon right now. That’s comparable to the Fitbit Versa, which is currently hovering right around $200. Though the Versa has more features and the backing of the Fitbit brand, the Garmin Forerunner 35 comes with higher ratings and offers a health focus that rivals many of the more expensive fitness trackers on the market. If you’re looking to pick up an affordable fitness smartwatch, this is definitely an option you should consider.

Looking for more great stuff? Find Apple Watch deals, iPad deals, Smartwatch deals, and more from our curated deals page.

