Having a smartwatch is great for staying connected — even when you’re on the move. But if you’re looking to create a more active lifestyle, you may want to go for a fitness tracker instead. Apple, Samsung, and Fitbit may be the most popular names in the game, but Garmin also boasts a lineup of excellent activity trackers and GPS running watches. Amazon is holding a sale on the Garmin Forerunner 35 at the moment, dropping its price from $170 to $120. This deal exclusively applies to the Frost Blue and LimeLight variants.

Garmin gave the Forerunner 35 a sporty yet chic look, steering away from its typical round watch face design in favor of an Apple Watch-esque squarish profile. The band can be swapped out if you want to change things up a bit.

The watch houses a 0.93-inch screen with a 128 x 128-pixel resolution. This LCD display adapts well to any lighting conditions, making it easy for you to view stats and read notifications even in direct sunlight. While it isn’t a touchscreen, navigation is quick and easy through the two buttons on the right side of its bezel.

With built-in GPS, the Garmin Forerunner 35 eliminates the need to bring your phone during your run. All metrics — including distance, pace, and intervals – are recorded by the watch. You can even go for a run with walking breaks by activating the run/walk mode. This way, your watch will tell you when it’s time to speed up or slow down.

Apart from its running metrics, the tracker boasts wrist-based Elevate heart rate technology that monitors your heart rate 24/7. What’s more, it has a whole bunch of other all-day activity-tracking functions for steps, calories consumed, and intensity minutes. It can also detect when you’re motionless for too long and will send you reminders to move. All your fitness data is automatically uploaded to the Garmin Connect app, where you can also share your progress, receive insights, and join challenges.

When paired with a compatible smartphone, the Garmin Forerunner 35 will display notifications and enable music playback control. The watch will send you vibration alerts to notify you of social media updates, text messages, and more.

