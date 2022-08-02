 Skip to main content
Garmin Forerunner 45 fitness-tracking smartwatch is $60 off

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Garmin Forerunner 45 against a white backdrop.

If you’re in the midst of sorting through the best smartwatches and are looking for a great deal, you can add the Garmin Forerunner 45 to your list of considerations, as it’s currently just $140 at Best Buy. That’s a savings of $60, as the highly capable smartwatch is typically priced at $200. You can even save more if you have a trade-in eligible device, and free shipping is included with your purchase, making the Garmin Forerunner 45 one of the best smartwatch deals you’ll find right now.

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 45

There are a lot of great smartwatch brands to choose from, but few have been around as long as Garmin, who’s been making GPS-enabled devices for decades. This experience makes its entire lineup of smartwatches some of the most competent when it comes to GPS and fitness tracking, and the Forerunner 45 model lives up to the expectations of all of the best Garmin watches. When it comes to wellness tracking, the Forerunner 45 is able to monitor daily steps, distance, calories burned, stress levels, and even your sleep patterns. It has the ability to monitor your heart rate 24 hours a day, and it’s even capable of notifying you about incoming texts and calls, and controlling music that’s playing on your phone.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch comes with several sport profiles, including running, cycling, indoor track, treadmill, elliptical, cardio, and yoga. With Garmin Coach, you have a personal running coach always at hand. The built-in GPS is able to track how far and how fast you run, without the need to keep your phone with you while you run. Battery life is top notch, lasting up to 13 hours even when the GPS is active. This allows for longer training sessions, and puts the Forerunner 45 among the best exercise tech to help you crush your fitness goals. You can compare the Garmin Forerunner 45 and 35 if you think another model might be right for you, and the updated Garmin Forerunner 45S is also available.

A great all-around smartwatch, the Garmin Forerunner 45 is just $140 today at Best Buy. That’s a savings of $60 from its regular price of $200, and you can even bring the price down further with an eligible device to trade in. Free shipping is included.

