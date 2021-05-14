Garmin is practically giving away GPS smartwatches today!

If you’re planning to finally jump into the wearable device bandwagon, you should take a look at smartwatch deals for discounts on a wide range of products from different brands. However, if you want a premium fitness-focused smartwatch, you’ll want to browse Garmin watch deals. Garmin smartwatches are packed with health-related features, and are capable of taking very accurate metrics.

Garmin smartwatches carry expensive price tags, but Garmin is currently offering discounts on two of its most popular models. Both the Garmin Forerunner 45S and Garmin Venu Sq Music Edition are $50 off, bringing their prices down to $150 and $200, respectively, from their original prices of $200 and $250. If you’ve been wanting to buy a Garmin watch, now’s your chance to enjoy huge savings.

Garmin Forerunner 45S — $150, was $200

The Garmin Forerunner 45S was the long-awaited upgrade to the entry-level Garmin Forerunner 35, featuring improvements such as new running metrics, additional health and wellness features, and a sleek circular design. It’s included in Digital Trends’ list of the best Garmin watches as an affordable alternative to the brand’s other wearable devices, that can be enjoyed without sacrificing fitness-focused features such as a heart rate monitor, the Garmin Coach with adaptive training plans, and built-in GPS to be able to track your running for more accurate data.

You’ll love the Garmin Forerunner 45S if running is a regular part of your physical exercise, but it also functions well as a smartwatch by displaying notifications from your paired smartphone, enabling playback controls for your music, and accessing apps and widgets from Garmin’s Connect IQ Store. Garmin also promises extensive battery life of up to 7 days while in smartwatch mode and up to 13 hours in GPS mode.

As a fitness-focused smartwatch, the Garmin Forerunner 45S won’t let you down. If you think it’s the wearable device for you, you should take advantage of Garmin’s $50 discount that slashes the smartwatch’s price to $150, from its original price of $200. You need to hurry though as it’s unclear how long the deal will last, so don’t hesitate on clicking that Buy Now button to get the Garmin Forerunner 45S on your wrist as soon as possible without paying full price.

Garmin Venu Sq Music Edition — $200, was $250

If you’re both a fitness enthusiast and a music lover, you might want to shell out a bit more to buy the Garmin Venu Sq Music Edition. The smartwatch combines Garmin’s health monitoring and fitness features with on-device music storage so you can download songs and playlists from Spotify, Deezer, or Amazon Music accounts. This means that if you’re going out on a run, you can leave your smartphone behind as everything you need, including your fitness tracker and music, is in your wearable device.

The design of the Garmin Venu Sq is simple and straightforward with a color touchscreen and a battery life of up to 6 days in smartwatch mode, 14 hours in GPS mode, and 6 hours in GPS mode with music. The wearable device has additional health and fitness features, too, such as a blood oxygen saturation sensor, hydration tracking that logs your daily fluid intake, body battery energy monitoring that shows your energy levels through the day, and advanced sleep monitoring for a full picture on your sleeping habits.

If you want something with a little bit more flair compared to the Garmin Forerunner 45S, the Garmin Venu Sq Music Edition is the smartwatch for you. Garmin is selling the wearable device with a $50 discount, lowering its price to $200 from its original price of $250. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if you want to buy the Garmin Venu Sq for cheaper than usual, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

