Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS smartwatch gets price cut with a pre-Prime Day deal

The world of wrist wearables has exploded in recent years, with an array of fitness tracker, fitness watch, and smartwatch options available, depending on your activity tracking needs. Garmin has been putting out tech products since its first GPS in 1990, and the company has become a big player in fitness-focused wearables with its Forerunner, Fenix, and Vivosport lines of fitness watches and smartwatches. Now on Amazon, you can get the Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS fitness watch for just $421, down from its original $500. With beach body season finally here, now is a great time to score savings on a new fitness smartwatch ahead of Prime Day 2019.

The Garmin Forerunner 935 is among our favorite fitness watches, like the Garmin Fenix 5, and we found very little not to like about it in our 2017 review. The GPS-enabled Forerunner 935 packs plenty of advanced multisport and running features into a sleek, compact watch weighing only 49 grams. A built-in barometer tracks altitude and elevation changes when running or cycling, while an electronic compass ensures you’ll never lose your way. Multisport athletes will appreciate the Forerunner 935’s dedicated activity profiles for running, swimming, cycling, skiing, strength training, and more, with the ability to switch sports at the push of a button. Not content to simply track your activity, the Garmin Forerunner 935 acts as a fitness coach as well, evaluating recent exercise history and performance to help determine if you are underachieving or overtraining. With a 24-hour battery life in GPS mode, or up to 50 hours with the efficient UltraTrac mode, even the best athletes are sure to run out of steam before their Forerunner 935 fitness watch will.

On its own, the Garmin Forerunner 935 is a fine fitness watch, but adding a compatible heart rate wrist strap, as included in the $630 performance bundle really unlocks its full potential. In addition to heart rate, the wrist strap enables the Forerunner 935 to track advanced biometric measurements such as stride length, ground contact time, cadence, and more, making it an ideal runner’s companion. If that’s not enough, adding a chest strap unlocks lactate threshold and heart rate variability measurements.

While not a full-fledged smartwatch, the Garmin Forerunner 935 is compatible with smartphones and offers smart features through the Garmin connect app. Access automatic uploads, audio prompts, and more, and enjoy the fitness-focused community of Garmin Connect by posting progress and sharing via social media. LiveTrack lets loved ones track your progress during a big race, while GroupTrack enables cycling teams to keep tabs on each other.

In short, the Garmin Forerunner 935 is first and foremost a premier fitness watch, but it’s also as smart as most athletes need it to be, so score yours now on Amazon, and put all the money you saved into training for your next big race.

Looking for more savings? We've found smartwatch deals, Apple Watch deals, and everything you need to know about Prime Day 2019.

