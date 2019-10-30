Amazon drops $110 off price of the Garmin Forerunner 935 smartwatch

Garmin smartwatches match up to the crazy-popular Apple Watch as a dynamic wearable with multisport support, accurate fitness tracking, smart capabilities, and a long-lasting battery. The The Garmin Forerunner 935 is among our favorite fitness smartwatches that is currently on sale for $390 instead of $500 on Amazon. It is among our favorite fitness-focused smartwatches that earned a rare perfect 5-star rating in our review. Usually priced at $500, you can get yourself a virtual workout buddy for $110 less on Amazon. You may even qualify to slash another $50 off on top of its $390 sale price with an approved Amazon Rewards Visa card.

The Forerunner 935 sports a streamlined design with a customizable round watch face and a fluid interface. It flaunts a 1.2-inch color display with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels that makes it readable in any light while a breathable fit is guaranteed with the silicone strap. But if you want to look more dapper, you’ll simply have the option to switch out the straps for something a little more formal like leather.

As the moniker Forerunner suggests, this GPS-enabled smartwatch is geared for runners or budding marathoners, but it has a couple of tricks under the hood that back up its claim as a multisport watch. It provides elevation changes with a built-in barometric altimeter while the electronic compass assures you don’t lose your way. More than being able to relay advanced running dynamics, it also has dedicated indoor and outdoor activity profiles such as biking, skiing, paddle sports, golf, strength training, and swimming, among others with water resistance to 5ATM.

Garmin’s Forerunner 935 is made for serious athletic training but it has all the basic fitness metrics as it tracks steps, floors climbed, calories burnt, distance traveled, or beats per minute with the 24/7 wrist-based heart rate technology. It also acts as a fitness coach that evaluates your performance to help determine if you’re overtraining and underachieving based on your stats, which are automatically uploaded to the Garmin Connect app. The app is also a portal to an online fitness community where you can engage with members by sharing fitness goals and milestones, or by joining challenges.

While the Forerunner 935 is not a full-fledged smartwatch, pairing the Forerunner 935 with a Bluetooth-enabled device allows you to receive smart notifications for calls, texts, app alerts, as much as you’ll be able of music playback, and get real-time weather updates. You can even set up to 10 customizable alarms with audible vibration alerts and use it to locate your phone or control another Garmin device.

The Garmin Forerunner 935 packs a lot of advanced features in a sleek and compact watch that only weighs 49 grams. Its battery is just as incredible as it can last up to two weeks in smartwatch mode, 24 hours in GPS mode, and 50 hours on UltraTrac mode. Although it may falter at tracking your swims, you can count on it to support your active lifestyle and it will enable you to stay connected on the go. Get it now while Amazon has it on sale for just $390 instead of the usual $500.

Looking for more options? Check out what we on fitness trackers, Fitbit alternatives, and more on our curated deals page.

