If you’re dreaming of a new smartwatch but not sure your festive budget can cut it, we’ve got one of the best smartwatch deals around today. Right now you can grab the Garmin Instinct smartwatch for just $170 at Best Buy, saving $60 off the regular $230 price. Those are some serious savings right there, but there’s one catch: You’ll need to be quick! This deal’s already popular, and with no guarantee it will still be around tomorrow, there’s no time like right now to snap it up.

Why you should buy the Garmin Instinct

In our review we called the Garmin Instinct “a good adventure smartwatch at a great price” — and with this deal, the price is even better. This is one of the best Garmin watches, packing plenty of outdoor-focused features into a rugged design, available in a choice of two colors and measuring 45mm across. Durability is top-notch, with a scratch-resistant fiber-reinforced polymer casing and a raised bezel around the screen, which is made from chemically-strengthened glass. The handy backlight ensures that screen’s easy to read day or night, and you’ll find the same five-button layout and user interface from the Garmin Fenix and Forerunner lines.

If you’re the type who hates routine, great news! You can track over 25 different activities, from popular ones like running, swimming, and biking, to stair-stepping and rowing. As well as being a reliable, accurate fitness tracker, the Garmin Instinct tracks all the usual metrics like stair climbing, step counting, calorie burning, and even stress tracking, with a breathing session designed to lower your stress levels. There’s basic sleep tracking, too, plus a useful move alert that reminds you to get up and walk around if you’ve been sitting too long, something we can all relate to.

Because this is an outdoors-focused smartwatch, there’s GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo, and the watch excels at tracking and navigation, making it an excellent choice for hikers, walkers, runners, or anybody who wants to track their routes. Should you get lost on a hike, the backtracking feature and compass make it easy to navigate back to where you came from.

With up to 14 days of battery life, water resistance of up to 100m, and the option to receive incoming notifications from your phone on your wrist, the Garmin Instinct is the perfect budget smartwatch for outdoor adventurers.

Grab your Garmin Instinct from Best Buy today to get $60 off the usual $230 asking price, taking it home for just $170. At this price, it’s a no-brainer, and you’ll be set for a happy, healthy new year. Undecided whether this is the deal for you? Don’t wait around too long, or you might miss out, as this one’s selling fast. We’d recommend adding it to your basket and checking out now, before it sells out!

