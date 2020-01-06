Amazon discounts these Garmin multisport smartwatches by up to $163

When it comes to fitness trackers, Garmin has some of the best to offer. Although Garmin smartwatches aren’t as popular as the Apple Watch Series, the company has been in the game much longer, and if you’re a serious fitness enthusiast, Garmin’s wearables are tough to beat in terms of performance and true value for your money. Whether you want to stick to a budget-friendly watch with just the bare essentials or splurge on a multisport watch that can practically do everything, Garmin has it for you. We’ve located three excellent Garmin smartwatch deals on Amazon for you: The Garmin Instinct, Garmin Forerunner 645 Music Edition, and Garmin Forerunner 935. Save as much as $136 when you get them on Amazon today.

GARMIN INSTINCT – $213, was $300

The Garmin Instinct is the perfect multisport smartwatch for adventurers and athletes on a budget. It may not boast a colored touchscreen display (it has a monochromatic watch face that’s controlled by five physical buttons), but if that’s something you don’t mind doing without, then you may want to give this one a go. The Instinct screams outdoors and reminds us of Casio’s hardcore sports watches. Like the rest of the Garmin family, this smartwatch’s durability is exemplary. With a fiber-reinforced polymer casing, a scratch-resistant chemically strengthened glass, and raised bezels, the Instinct appears indestructible and is guaranteed to withstand the toughest environments. It can even survive deep-water dives of up to 100 meters

Like most Garmin watches, the Instinct has over 25 different activities that you can track. You can use it to track the big three – running, biking, and swimming — as well as less common activities like SUP, rowing and stair-stepping. It also has a built-in heart rate monitor and supports GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo. Basically, everything you need to survive the great outdoors is here. It even has a nifty backtracking feature and compass to help you navigate back to your starting point in case you get lost on a hike. Using what it calls a breadcrumb map, you can retrace your steps and find your way back to your original trail.

What the Instinct lacks are onboard topographical maps which are not compatible with the low-resolution, non-color display (remember, this watch has a monochrome dial). It is also more of a GPS watch than a smartwatch. Yes, you can receive notifications for incoming calls, texts, and emails, but that’s about it. You cannot respond to any of them. You cannot add music files or add Spotify on this watch either, but at least you get music controls.

The Garmin Instinct usually comes with a $300 price tag but take advantage of Amazon’s $87 deal today and get it for $213. And if you pay via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you can enjoy an additional $50 off instantly, bringing the price down to an even more affordable $163.

GARMIN FORERUNNER 645 MUSIC – $314, was $450

The Garmin Forerunner 645 is designed primarily for runners, although it’s capable of doing so much more. It is rugged and has a sporty appearance, with a stainless-steel bezel surrounding a chemically strengthened glass crystal watch face. This watch doesn’t have a touchscreen. Instead, you’ll find five physical buttons around it. Going through the watch’s interface is quite easy, though, and there are a few handy secondary button shortcuts for quicker navigation.

The Forerunner 645 is packed with sensors. It comes with a built-in GPS, GLONASS, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, thermometer, barometric altimeter, and a heart-rate monitor. Basically, there’s not much that this watch can’t do. This version also comes with onboard music storage so you can leave your phone in your bag while you sweat it out on the track or treadmill.

This watch is a runner’s dream. While cycling or running, it knows exactly when you stop and will automatically pause the GPS, so it won’t mess up your metrics. Aside from the usual speed and distance, you also get numbers on stride length, cadence, vertical ratio, ground contact time, and balance. All this data can be overwhelming but thankfully the Garmin Connect app presents all the information clearly, so you’ll be able to make perfect sense out of it. The watch will also inform you if you’re not working out enough, or are doing too much, or just the right amount. At the end of each exercise, it will spit out readings and suggestions to keep you more invested in your fitness journey.

In terms of smart features, the Forerunner 645 allows you to read and respond to text messages and notifies you of social media updates and emails. Everything is easy to read even in direct sunlight thanks to its Chroma Display. You can also customize the watch face, widgets, and featured apps to your liking. The Forerunner 645 normally costs $450, but with Amazon’s deal, you’ll get a huge $136 worth of savings, cutting the price down to $314. What’s more, you can get an additional $50 off upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, bringing the price even lower to $264.

GARMIN FORERUNNER 935 – $450, was $500

The Garmin Forerunner 935 is smaller and more subdued-looking than most of Garmin’s smartwatches. From its size alone, it’s hard to believe that is has a built-in optical heart rate monitor, barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, and thermometer. It also connects to smartphones via Bluetooth, external sensors via ANT+, and networks via Wi-Fi. It may not look chunky enough to hold that much tech inside it – but it does!

This watch includes loads of preconfigured apps for tracking a multitude of sports (not just running), including road cycling, mountain biking, walking, hiking, swimming, snowboarding, skiing, stand-up paddling, rowing, and even golf. All your fitness metrics get stored and are presented neatly and comprehensively on the Garmin Connect app, where you can create training programs as well. It also covers lots of daily fitness metrics like steps tracking, calories burned, floors climbed, intensity minutes, distance traveled, sleep time and quality, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring. You can receive notifications for calls, texts, and calendar alerts, real-time weather updates, and music playback control. This watch also allows you to answer a call, locate a lost phone, and remotely control a Garmin Virb action camera.

The Forerunner 935’s interface is smartly laid out and is very easy to navigate. The Forerunner 935 also includes a Live Tracking feature that lets you share location, speed, and performance metrics with friends and family live via a web page. It’s a great way for loved ones to keep tabs on you while you train.

If there’s one issue that we found with this watch, it’s that its swim tracking is not the most precise. When we did some laps in a 50-meter pool, the watch seemed to get confused and oftentimes leaped ahead a lap or two, tracking hundreds of meters when in fact we’ve just been swimming for a few minutes. But then again, we’re mostly nitpicking, as overall this is a superb smartwatch that we wholeheartedly recommend.

Get the Garmin Forerunner 935 for $450 on Amazon, which is $50 less than its normal retail price of $500. And if you order via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you can get an additional $50 off instantly, reducing the price even further to $400.

