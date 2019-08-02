Deals

Amazon discounts these Garmin Smartwatches by as much as $110 off

Kaitlyn Gilles
By

Apple may have an edge in the smartwatch market but for those looking to get into tiptop shape, Garmin smartwatches are equitably reliable. While everyone may have already heard about Fitbit fitness trackers, Garmin’s lineup of fitness-focused smartwatches packs a lot of features and suits every budget. Working out and finding the time or motivation to do so could already be unnerving. Now, if you find the price of this double-duty wearable quite alarming, Amazon is running a sale on these Garmin smartwatches by up to 33%.

GARMIN FORERUNNER 235 — 33% OFF

samsung sport and garmin smartwatch deals amazon fathers day forerunner 235

The Garmin Forerunner 235 is a fitness tracker you’d particularly enjoy when you’re well into running. The built-in GPS is well equipped to track distance, pace, and time, while the Elevate Wrist Heart Rate Technology allows 24/7 monitoring or for as long as you have it on. Other features that may come in handy would be having access to the weather, audio prompts, Connect IQ store, as well as VO2 Max Estimate that gauges the breaths you take during the course of a run or any other activity.

The accompanying Garmin Connect App automatically uploads whatever activity was tracked during the day, be it the number of steps you took, the hours of sleep you got, as well as the calories burnt over distance. Though there aren’t any other apps available, syncing your smartwatch to your smartphone via Bluetooth will enable smart notifications such as emails, messages, calls, and the like.

If you missed out on this Prime Day Deal, this is your chance to get this $330 smartwatch for $110 less on Amazon.

GARMIN VIVOACTIVE 3 — 26% OFF

garmin smartwatches deals from amazon vivoactive 3

Alongside its capacity to deliver smart notifications, activity tracking, Garmin Connect, GPS, and heart rate monitoring, the Vivoactive 3 is the first wearable to feature Garmin Pay for contactless payments. With an easy-to-read Garmin Chroma Display housed under Corning Gorilla Glass, the Vivoactive 3 is a durable timepiece that tells more than the time in any type of weather.

There are at least 15 preloaded sports app to give you ideas on how to keep yourself active and the built-in GPS would be sure to give you the key metrics of your chosen workout from running, snowboarding, to swimming. Moreover, with the help of the wrist-based heart rate technology, this smartwatch can calculate how your body reacts to either physical or emotional stressors as well as estimate your VO2 max and fitness age. This daily fitness and stress tracking will help you take the edge off and identify which workout is effective for you.

The Standard Garmin Vivoactive 3 normally retails for $250, but Amazon hands it over to you for just $186. That’s $64 in savings for a smartwatch that fits your active lifestyle.

GARMIN FENIX 5S — 20% OFF

garmin smartwatches deals from amazon fenix 5s

If you’re inclined to get something more premium yet rugged at the same time, then the Garmin Fenix 5s should be worth a look. A watch geared for fitness, adventure, and style, Garmin’s Fenix 5 comes in a variety of colors, sizes, and models. Those with small wrists will appreciate the 5S version as it sports a smaller casing of 42mm compared to the Fenix 5’s 47mm.

This multisport watch features GPS  and Elevate wrist heart rate technology. Activity tracking is taken a notch higher with preloaded activity profiles and performance metrics specific to a sport or outdoor adventure. Connected features would include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth pairing to enable smart notifications, Garmin Connect app for long-term tracking, and Connect IQ for customization and personalization. The best part of it all is that all these features are accessible at your fingertips with its side-swipe interface.

Grab the chance to get the Garmin Fenix 5S (Regular Glass) premium multisport watch at a $100 discount from Amazon. You may also qualify to get another $50 discount in addition to the sale price with your Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

Looking for more Fitbit alternatives? Check out what we have on the best fitness trackers, smartwatches, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

