Garmin Speak with Amazon Alexa is 50% Off Right Now

Christoph Langum
By
garmin speak with alexa is half off 2

The Garmin Speak with Alexa is half-off on Amazon right now. Normally priced at $100, the portable Alexa GPS product can be picked up for just a third of its original launch price. If you’re a fan of the Amazon Alexa service, and are in need of a new GPS, this discounted device may be of interest to you.

Basically an Echo Dot on wheels, the main appeal of the Garmin Speak is its hands-free design. The simple, small, OLED screen displays directions using a series of black and white icons. If you are considering using it for your next trip, be sure to check out our review of the Garmin Speak for a more detailed analysis of the device.

garmin speak with alexa is half off 3

The main puck-shaped circle measures a meager 1.5″, and occupies little space on your dashboard. It offers everything we’ve come to expect out of an Alexa product, with a portable twist. It connects to your phone using The Garmin Speak app, which allows you to utilize your preferred navigation and music software. The Garmin Speak does not come with an internal battery, though, so you’ll have to power it via the 12V connector in your car. Because of this, along with the fact that you have to say “Alexa, ask Garmin” every time you use it, the device has received very average reviews. Though, the vast majority of these were before the significant drop in price.

Some users also experience connectivity issues, and have had problems with the app’s software. If your car doesn’t have Bluetooth, an AUX port on your dashboard is a definite necessity, as the included speakers are not something you want to use to listen to music. If you’re not a fan of Alexa, or prefer to use your phone for navigation, a much cheaper option is to buy a USB car charger, and a car mount for your phone. However, if you like Alexa and want it in your car (but not stuck to your windshield), keep the Muse Auto in mind. It costs the same price, and includes the same audio features, but fits inside of a cup holder. Do be sure to check if your phone is compatible before purchasing, though, as only iOS 10 and higher, or Android 6.0 and higher are currently supported.

