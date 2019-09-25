Amazon lets you run with the Garmin Vivoactive 3 for $51 less

While everyone may be gushing about the recent release of the Apple Watch Series 5, you can dare to be different and opt for something more budget-friendly. Garmin may not be as well known as its competitors but it is no stranger to the bustling market of tech wearables. The Vivoactive 3 may not be the newest or latest smartwatch out there but it sure does boast a full range of features for those who make wellness their utmost priority. Don’t worry about burning a hole through your pockets, Amazon lets you run with this fitness tracker for $61 less which brings its typical price of $280 down to $229, plus, the chance to slash another $50 when you’re approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

The Vivoactive 3 sports a functional and straightforward design with a 43mm polymer case housing its 1.2-inch LCD touchscreen under Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3. It has 240 x 240-pixel resolution and with Garmin’s own Chroma display, you’ll unlikely have any issue with readability in any light condition. Coming in at just 43 grams with the standard 20mm interchangeable rubber strap, it’s lightweight and breathable enough that you might forget you actually have it on you. And those looking to exhibit more style with a touch of their own personality are readily accommodated by the Connect IQ store with a selection of thousands of watch faces, apps, and widgets you can simply apply.

Garmin is lauded for its innate focus on fitness and so activity tracking is definitely where it shines. There is no doubt that the Vivoactive 3 can count your step, floors climbed, calories burned, sleep, and with the built-in GPS, you’ll also have a record of the distance, pace, and your location. You’re always assured of accurate and specific readings with more than 15 preloaded sports to choose from including swimming as it is water-resistant to 5ATM. Tailoring your own workout or knowing which exactly proves to be effective for you is easy with Elevate wrist heart-rate technology. Not only will you be aware of your beats per minute, but you’ll also be provided with your maximum oxygen uptake along with your fitness age while being able to track your stress levels and get tips to manage it.

For long-term progress tracking, your stats are synced and automatically uploaded to the Garmin Connect app. This also serves as a portal to an online fitness community that allows you to engage wither by sharing your accomplishments or joining challenges. Pairing your Bluetooth compatible iOS or Android device will instantly enable you of receiving smart notifications, respond to text messages, music playback, as well as maximize the find my phone function.

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 certainly is more than just a GPS smartwatch that helps you adopt a healthier lifestyle. Its battery life is able to last up to seven days depending on use and for as long as it has power, you can bank on its capacity to make contactless payments through Garmin Pay. Gear up and get fitter with $51 worth of savings from Amazon.

