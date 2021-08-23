We can’t believe how cheap this Garmin smartwatch is today

If you’re looking for smartwatch deals, the usual suspects that will pop up in your search are Apple Watch deals and Fitbit deals. However, you might want to give Garmin watch deals a try, too, especially with offers like Walmart’s $120 discount for the Garmin Vivoactive 3 that nearly halves the wearable device’s price to just $130, from its original price of $250.

Garmin is a mainstay among Digital Trends’ best fitness trackers, and the quality of its products extends to the Garmin Vivoactive 3. It’s an ideal smartwatch for fitness enthusiasts, whether you’re going back to school, squeezing in workouts during your workday, or training for competitions. The wearable device features built-in GPS to track your runs, pre-loaded sports apps that range from yoga to swimming, and a wrist-based optical heart rate monitor so that you’re on top of your overall fitness.

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 will also look great on your wrist with its minimalist design and bright 1.2-inch color 240 x 240 pixel LCD touchscreen, which you can customize with thousands of watch faces that you can download on Garmin’s Connect IQ store. The smartwatch also provides access to Garmin Pay, which will let you pay for your purchases with just the Garmin Vivoactive 3 in stores that support the mobile payment service. Meanwhile, it can last up to 7 days in smartwatch mode on a single charge, and up to 13 hours when GPS is activated.

Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or just starting to venture into the world of smartwatches, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 is highly recommended. It’s an even better option with Walmart’s $120 price cut, which brings the wearable device’s price down to just $130 from its original price of $250. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you want to purchase the Garmin Vivoactive 3 for about half its usual price, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Walmart’s special offer the Garmin Vivoactive 3 will be tough to beat, but that shouldn’t stop you from checking out the discounts from other retailers on different Garmin watch models. To make things easier for you, we’ve rounded up some of the best Garmin watch deals that you can shop right now.

