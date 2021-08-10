  1. Deals
Garmin Watches are up to $120 off at Amazon right now

Step up your health and fitness this summer with a fitness tracker or smartwatch, like the ones you’ll find in these Garmin watch deals, smartwatch deals, and Apple Watch deals. Right now, at Amazon, you can get $120 off the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch and $84 off the Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch. Those are deep discounts on superior smartwatches — don’t skip out on these amazing deals!

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch — $130, was $250

A Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch on a woman's wrist.

What separates the Garmin Vivoactive 3 from other smartwatches is the convenience it brings. It helps you limit the time you have to spend on your smartphone or other devices. Meanwhile, it keeps you up to date, informed, and on top of your health and fitness at the same time. It gives you contactless payment — just tap your watch. And when it comes to tracking your health and fitness, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 can keep up. It has more than 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps that can help you monitor your progress whether you’re running, golfing, doing yoga, lifting weights, or swimming. It also monitors VO2 Max versus fitness age and your heart rate variability. The battery is able to last up to seven days, and it’s built with solid Corning Gorilla Glass, so it’s sturdy. Finally, there are thousands of watch faces and widgets with which you can customize your Garmin Vivoactive 3. It’s a sporty smartwatch for everyone.

Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch — $266, was $350

A Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch with a black band.

One of our best Garmin watches of 2021, the Vivoactive 4S takes all the beauty and efficiency of the Vivoactive 3 and kicks it up a notch. You’ll love the subtle round watch face design, and with it, there are thousands of free watch faces, apps, and widgets to choose from in the Connect IQ store. It boasts 20 sports apps — ​​it has a virtual coach, using animations to help you keep proper form — and supports apps like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer, so you’ll be able to work out with your favorite playlists (use the earbuds in these wireless headphone deals so you can listen without your smartphone). It’s great on health, too, monitoring biometric like your energy levels, pulse ox, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, and hydration. The Vivoactive 4S has a battery life of up to eight days in smartwatch mode and up to six hours in GPS and music mode — and get this, it can help keep track of your phone.

More smartwatch deals

Want to explore some more options for health and fitness tracking? Check out our roundup of the best Fitbit deals, below.

Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey

$179 $200
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too.
Buy at Walmart

Fitbit Versa 2 in Petal/Copper Rose with ZAGG InvisibleShield Screen Protector

$187 $195
This bundle includes the Fitbit Versa 2 in Petal/Copper Rose, which tracks your workouts, sleep, and heartrate, a pink silicone band, and ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Clear screen protector.
Buy at Best Buy

Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition Activity Tracker GPS + Heart Rate

$150 $170
With the Fitbit Charge 4 you can check calories burned, track your running pace and distance, monitor your heart rate, and even listen to music, while the reflective band is great for night-time runs.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2 and ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Clear Screen Protector

$107 $115
Pick up a bargain with this Fitbit bundle, which includes the Inspire 2 fitness tracker and an ultra clear screen protector from Zagg to keep your device looking as good as new.
Buy at Best Buy

Fitbit Charge 3 in White, Special Edition

$143 $170
If you want a fitness wearable but don't need a full-on smartwatch, it's hard to beat the Fitbit Charge 3 which features a large suite of activity tracking functions along with a heart rate monitor.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

$79 $100
Fitness trackers aren't for everyone, but they can help to boost your willingness to exercise. The Inspire 2 has heart rate tracking, automatic activity tracking, and up to 10 days of battery life.
Buy at Amazon
