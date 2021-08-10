Garmin Watches are up to $120 off at Amazon right now

Step up your health and fitness this summer with a fitness tracker or smartwatch, like the ones you’ll find in these Garmin watch deals, smartwatch deals, and Apple Watch deals. Right now, at Amazon, you can get $120 off the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch and $84 off the Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch. Those are deep discounts on superior smartwatches — don’t skip out on these amazing deals!

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch — $130, was $250

What separates the Garmin Vivoactive 3 from other smartwatches is the convenience it brings. It helps you limit the time you have to spend on your smartphone or other devices. Meanwhile, it keeps you up to date, informed, and on top of your health and fitness at the same time. It gives you contactless payment — just tap your watch. And when it comes to tracking your health and fitness, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 can keep up. It has more than 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps that can help you monitor your progress whether you’re running, golfing, doing yoga, lifting weights, or swimming. It also monitors VO2 Max versus fitness age and your heart rate variability. The battery is able to last up to seven days, and it’s built with solid Corning Gorilla Glass, so it’s sturdy. Finally, there are thousands of watch faces and widgets with which you can customize your Garmin Vivoactive 3. It’s a sporty smartwatch for everyone.

Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch — $266, was $350

One of our best Garmin watches of 2021, the Vivoactive 4S takes all the beauty and efficiency of the Vivoactive 3 and kicks it up a notch. You’ll love the subtle round watch face design, and with it, there are thousands of free watch faces, apps, and widgets to choose from in the Connect IQ store. It boasts 20 sports apps — ​​it has a virtual coach, using animations to help you keep proper form — and supports apps like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer, so you’ll be able to work out with your favorite playlists (use the earbuds in these wireless headphone deals so you can listen without your smartphone). It’s great on health, too, monitoring biometric like your energy levels, pulse ox, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, and hydration. The Vivoactive 4S has a battery life of up to eight days in smartwatch mode and up to six hours in GPS and music mode — and get this, it can help keep track of your phone.

More smartwatch deals

Want to explore some more options for health and fitness tracking? Check out our roundup of the best Fitbit deals, below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations